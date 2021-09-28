The Arrakis we deserve – Green Cat’s open space – LiveJournal

In the universe of science fiction writer Frank Herbert, Dune, aka Arrakis, is a desert and dry planet with two moons. According to the plot, it is located outside the solar system, but if we want to look for the closest similar parallel, then the planet Mars is most suitable. I propose to take advantage of the opportunities offered by modern astronautics and take an imaginary walk to our Dune.

Mars is called the red planet because of the reddish-colored dust that covers the surface and hangs in the atmosphere. But bedrocks and coarse sands open up a more varied palette. The destruction of ancient volcanic basalt leaves dark sand with a greenish sheen due to the mineral content of olivine.

Imagine what it would be like to walk along the edge of a dark sand dune, tens of meters high and kilometers long. Legs in a heavy spacesuit get stuck almost knee-deep, thin sand avalanches fall down from each step, but there is practically no dust. The dunes follow one after one to the horizon, getting lost in the beige distances … Shai-Hulud will not crawl, the emperor will not send sardaukars, and the breakdown of the toilet on the ship scares more than the revenge of the Harkonnens, and depressing is only one thing – the buzzing of the life support system of the spacesuit does not allow you to enjoy the silence and this serene dead space.



[ Развернуть]

Mars is a lifeless planet, as far as we know, but not motionless. The atmosphere on the planet is very rarefied, but the wind is still there, so some dunes creep somewhere about 1 meter per Earth year.

The most active season for sand is summer in the southern hemisphere. At this time, Mars is closer to the Sun, the atmosphere is warmer, which contributes to the sublimation of large volumes of carbon dioxide, which means that the wind gains strength.

The wind can manifest itself in different forms. Its gusts are capable of transporting grains of sand over short distances, but fine dust is more mobile and is constantly present in the “air”. At the same time, the moving dunes are practically dust-free. a sufficiently noticeable red layer does not have time to accumulate on them. On the plains of the planet, “dusty devils” can appear – short-term whirlwinds that paint intricate patterns on the dune slopes.

Winter time contributes to the freezing of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and deposition on the surface. In some places, where the slopes are warmed up faster by the spring sun, the freezing ice floes roll down and draw noticeable furrows in the sand.



[ Развернуть]

Depending on the different conditions, the sand is collected by the wind into a variety of structures. So there are classic single dunes, dune fields, linear and l- and t-shaped dunes.

Some sands do not show activity, and, possibly, are at some stage of cementation. That is, they may well be considered the Martian version of the “drum sands” of the fantastic Dune.

Despite the desolation of Mars, it is not filled to the brim with sand, the most common relief is a rocky plain, with thin strips of dust and sand spits several meters wide. Most often, large-scale dune fields form at the bottom of craters.

The only place where the fantastic sand worm Shai-Hulud could feel quite comfortable is the deposits of the dry Martian “Arctic Ocean”. Here the black dune sea stretches for tens and hundreds of kilometers, surrounding the polar ice cap on all sides. One can only imagine how it looks from the surface.

The sandy surf stops only at the steep slopes of the polar ice cap. These are deposits of water ice that hardly change over the seasons.



[ Развернуть]

On Earth, there are also similar dune expanses, only with red sand, but what is impossible to see on our planet is a sandy “sea” completely encased in an ice shell. Carbon dioxide freezes out of the atmosphere and closes all the polar plains for the winter.



[ Развернуть]

Melting begins in spring, but unlike the usual process for earthlings, the dry ice of Mars passes from a solid form to a gaseous form from the bottom up. Under the ice, areas of high gas pressure are formed, and at some point cracks appear, the gas rushes up, splashing around black sandy “champagne”. Surprisingly, such processes are similar to the processes of “spice” formation described by Herbert on Arrakis, where the vital activity of sandworm larvae led to gas explosions in the desert.



[ Развернуть]

Mars is unlucky with sandworms, but some landforms can impress impressionable space fans.

Isn’t it Shai-Hulud, caught at the moment of emerging from the bowels of the planet?

Detailed images of this multi-kilometer structure show that it is just a dune spit at the bottom of the ice canyon of the northern polar cap.

[ Развернуть]

But looking at it from afar it is difficult to refrain from comparing it with some kind of shell worm or reptile.

The possibilities for exploring Mars from space are vast. Eight satellites of the United States, India, Europe-Russia and the United Arab Emirates are currently in orbit around the planet. They observe the planet in panchromatic, visible and hyperspectral ranges, create heat maps of the surface, study atmospheric profiles and its composition.

Through the eyes of the rovers, our Dune becomes even closer. A few years ago, the Martian Science Laboratory crossed a dune field and gave them their attention.

Thanks to Curiosity, we can see a selfie in front of a small dune.

Step into it with your “foot”.

Hold in a “handful”

Look under a magnifying glass.

And even try to look for “spice” in the sand, using X-ray analysis and isotope chromatography. Spoiler alert: there are no spices. Organic matter is found on Mars, not only in the sand, but in some bedrocks.

Unfortunately, nowhere in the solar system has been found any resource or mineral that would make economically feasible extraterrestrial colonization and space exploration from the science fiction novels of our childhood. Our Universe does not always meet our expectations, which, however, does not detract from its beauty. Perhaps this is its main resource.

zelenyikot

Your support will help in preparing new posts!

Subscribe to Patreon or the domestic analogue “Sponsor” and I can talk more about space.