The choreographer of the Tutberidze group to the fans: “Look what you have done: the war of the fans of Zagitova and Medvedeva has been going on for several years. Don’t turn everything into a rotting swamp “- Figure skating

Alexey Zheleznyakov, the choreographer of the Eteri Tutberidze group, appealed to figure skating fans with a request not to criticize the athletes.

“Hello, dear figure skating fans, this is a letter to you, I would like to convey my thoughts to some.

I looked through the materials about our skaters on social networks, read the comments, and it became so sad. The Olympics are just around the corner – and all the armies of figure skaters’ fans are starting to activate, putting on bulletproof vests, helmets and charging information machines. So much negativity, schadenfreude, causticity and even insults are pouring on the fields of the Internet war. Why is this all?

You are fans of one of the most beautiful, graceful sports, it can be classified as art, so be beautiful and graceful and you are in your thoughts.

Tutberidze girls and not only are going through a very difficult year this season, they bear a huge burden of responsibility, they burn out both emotionally and physically, this is everyday work, hellish work, injuries, tears and a wild desire to win. So why add fuel to the fire of the struggle?

Each of them is unique and inimitable in its own way, but one thing unites them – plowing and labor. Who will win – only God knows. Those who endure this routine and emotional pressure will stand on the pedestal, the main thing is not to break prematurely.

You know, but they also sometimes open the Internet and read your posts and comments. What do you think is lingering in their young souls, looking at your wars ?!

And now they need a good light mood and a minimum of negativity, and better without it at all.

It does not occur to you that you are knocking them out of this positive attitude and pressing this pressure of responsibility, sowing this seed of hatred and envy towards a colleague (competitor). All athletes should feel your support and love, and no matter whose fan (s) you are, they should understand that the whole country is a mountain behind them, and not all these wars.

Sometimes it reminds me of some talk shows on various channels, where opponents are like two packs of barking dogs from different areas, it looks both comedic and tragic in one bottle.

The girls are young, bright and clean. Why stain their souls with mud?

As an example, I will cite two headquarters of Alina and Zhenya’s fans, look what you have done, this war has been going on for several years. But they are each unique and inimitable in their own way, and each has its own path, life does not end with an Olympic medal.

Therefore, I really want to ask you all, if you are really real fans of this wonderful sport, stop it all. There are the armies of Sasha Trusova, Kamila Valieva, Anna Shcherbakova, Maya Khromykh and so on, the one who is destined will win, and you just love and support, do not turn it all into a vile rotting swamp, ”Zheleznyakov wrote.