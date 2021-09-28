The coach of the hockey team was changed before they could be appointed. What was it? :: Hockey :: RBC Sport

Oleg Znarok, contrary to the statement of Vladislav Tretyak, did not lead the Russian national team. On Tuesday, the FHR announced the recommendation of the expert council to appoint Alexei Zhamnov as the head coach. How the decision was made and what is behind it – in the material of RBC

First Vice President of FHR Roman Rotenberg, Chairman of the Board Arkady Rotenberg and President Vladislav Tretyak

(Photo: FHR press service)



Fetisov’s words

It all started after the words of Vyacheslav Fetisov. Last week on Thursday, the two-time Olympic champion, in a conversation with reporters, called the absence of a coach for the Russian team for the Olympics in Beijing “a mess”.

The next day, President of the Russian Ice Hockey Federation (FHR) Vladislav Tretyak announced the appointment of Oleg Znarka as head coach. At the same time, at that time, according to RBC sources, his candidacy was not agreed. It is no coincidence that Igor Levitin, aide to the President of Russia, said that the decision on the mentor had not yet been made. No messages about Znarka were published on the official website of the FHR.

As RBC previously wrote, the name of Znarka initially appeared as a consultant, which he eventually became.

An RBC source close to the FHR said that Tretyak specifically announced the appointment of Znarka prematurely. A possible reason is to gather as soon as possible all the parties that make global decisions in Russian hockey, and to speed up the process of coordinating a mentor.

Who made the decision

The decision on the head coach was made last Monday – immediately after the return of the FHR leadership from St. Petersburg, where the congress of the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) was held. The FHR website stated that the decision was made by an expert council consisting of Tretyak, Alexei Zhamnov, Boris Mikhailov, Valery Kamensky and Pavel Bure.

But, according to the source of RBC, Levitin, the chairman of the board of the FHR Arkady Rotenberg, the chairman of the board of directors of the KHL Gennady Timchenko and the first vice-president of the federation Roman Rotenberg also took part in the discussion. Another source close to the council noted that the discussion took place without Roman Rotenberg.

The FHR Expert Council was created in March 2014 shortly after the loss to the Finns (1: 3) in the quarterfinals of the Sochi Olympics. The previous time this body was mentioned on the FHR website was on October 14, 2014.

Who were among the candidates

RBC sources say that in addition to Znarka and Zhamnov, the national team could be headed by CSKA mentor Sergei Fedorov and head coach of the Russian youth team Igor Larionov. It took the sitting people several hours to make a decision. They did not meet the scheduled time.

On Tuesday at 14:00, a press conference was to begin at the Hockey Museum in Moscow on the signing of an agreement between the Avangard center for military-patriotic education and the FHR. However, the event started with an hour and a half delay. The reason is the delay of Tretyak and Rotenberg.

The fact that the leaders of the FHR are delayed for a really good reason was indicated by the fact that the Deputy Minister of Defense of Russia Andrei Kartapolov took part in the press conference. Dmitry Kurbatov, FHR Executive Director, took him on a tour of the museum.

As a result, the parties were satisfied with the candidacy of Zhamnov, who worked at the headquarters of the national team at many major tournaments – the 2016 World Cup, the Pyeongchang Olympics and several world championships. Also, the 1992 Olympic champion worked for six years as general manager of Spartak. And during this time, he repeatedly stood on the bench as a head coach or his assistant.

Zhamnov has extensive experience in the NHL (13 seasons). It is the hockey players from this league that the national teams in Beijing will mainly be staffed with.

Will Zhamnov bring the national team to Beijing

The expert council only “recommended” to appoint Zhamnov as the head coach. The contract with him has not been signed yet. But RBC sources say that this time the decision is final and agreed with all parties.