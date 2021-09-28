The composition of the youth team of Russia for the October matches of the selection of Euro-2023 has been announced

The composition of the youth team of Russia for the matches of the qualifying tournament of the European Championship in 2023 with the national teams of Northern Ireland (October 8) and Lithuania (October 12) has become known, according to the official website of the RFU. The list of the national team includes 25 players.

Goalkeepers: Maxim Borisko (Baltika, Kaliningrad), Stanislav Agkatsev (Krasnodar), Ivan Budachev (Dynamo, Moscow).

Defenders: Nikita Karmaev (Kuban, Krasnodar), Ruslan Litvinov (Spartak, Moscow), Danila Prokhin (Sochi), Ivan Kuzmichev (Ural, Yekaterinburg), Danil Stepanov (Arsenal, Tula), Kirill Bozhenov (Khimki), Alexander Silyanov (Lokomotiv, Moscow), Daniil Kornyushin (Krasnodar), Leon Klassen (Tyrol, Austria).

Midfielders: Konstantin Maradishvili (Lokomotiv, Moscow), Nikita Krivtsov (Krasnodar), Danil Prutsev (Wings of the Soviets, Samara), Nail Umyarov, Mikhail Ignatov (both – Spartak, Moscow), Vladislav Karapuzov (Akhmat “, Grozny), Daniil Khlusevich (Arsenal, Tula), Kirill Kravtsov (Zenit, St. Petersburg), Maxim Mukhin (CSKA), Kirill Volmer (Rostov).

Forwards: Konstantin Tyukavin (Dynamo), Timur Suleimanov (Nizhny Novgorod), Vladislav Yakovlev (CSKA).