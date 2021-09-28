On Friday, a ceremony was held at the Moscow Hockey Museum with the participation of the President of the FHR Vladislav Tretyak and the first vice-president of the federation, Roman Rotenberg. It is curious that our big hockey officials refused to confirm what Tretyak said on Friday that Oleg Znarok will lead the Russian Olympic team.

Let us recall what the development of events was. On Friday, leaving the IIHF congress, Vladislav Tretyak told two news reporters that Oleg Znarok will lead the Russian Olympic hockey team. Later it was added that Alexey Zhamnov and Sergey Zubov will also be included in the headquarters of the national team.

All the media wrote about this, congratulating Znarka and his headquarters, who were considered a strong and compromise figure. But on the website of the Ice Hockey Federation (FHR), no official news about the appointment of Znark appeared.

On Monday, an event was held in the Domestic Hockey Hall of Fame at which the FHR signed a contract with the Avangard military-patriotic center.

The ceremony was scheduled for 14:00, but was delayed by more than an hour. According to our information, Tretyak and Rotenberg were at a very important meeting, which concerned just the Russian Olympic team. It was such an important meeting that even the Deputy Minister of Defense was waiting for them in the Hall of Fame and did not leave anywhere.

Tretiak retracted his words that he announced Znark as the coach of the Olympic team

After the official words, there was a press approach. I asked Tretyak:

– Do you have news on the Olympic team? You yourself announced Znarka …

– We did not announce anything to anyone, – Tretyak shook his head.

– You yourself said that Znarok will lead the team.

– Today we had an expert council. There were a lot of opinions. Because the contract with Znark has not been signed yet. Therefore, we have gathered experts, and you will still know all the names. After a while, information on the site will come out, and you will see all this. There will be a lot of interesting things for you.

– So you made a false start?

– Thanks! – Tretyak said goodbye and left.

– Is Oleg Znarok going to Beijing? – I asked Rotenberg. – The news was bombing.

– We will still talk with Oleg Valerievich, we will discuss the details with him. And we will come back to you.

Recall that Znarok headed the Russian national team from 2014 to 2018. The team under his leadership won gold at the 2014 World Cup, and also won the Olympic Games in Pyeongchang.