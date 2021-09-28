The European champion analyzed the mistakes of the Russian mini-football team in the match with Argentina at the World Cup

1999 European futsal champion as coach Mikhail Bondarev commented on the victory of the Argentine national team in the match with Russia at the FIFA World Cup.

On September 26, Kaunas hosted a quarterfinal match of the Futsal World Championship between the national teams of Russia and Argentina. In the penalty shootout, the representatives of South America won (1: 1, pens. 5: 4). Argentina will play against Brazil in the semi-finals of the Futsal World Cup. The match will take place on September 29th.

“The Argentines scored a free-kick, and after a while we had the same free-kick. And what happened? The Brazilians played. Russian guys are not trusted because. What prank? See how the Argentines hit. It was also necessary to beat simply. We have stepped on an old rake. We have good youth, the same Antoshkin, he is the leader of the team and was in reserve. How is this possible? The circus is simple, there is no other name for it. Abramovich had to hit so that the goalkeeper flew into the net with the ball. The coach needs to calculate all this, this is coaching work.

As far as I remember, Skorovich likes to play with pillars, now it was a mistake. Although Lima is great, he understood the situation through experience and began to hold the ball and let our people breathe along the way. The attackers looked very sluggish and lacked creativity. The goal was scored spontaneously, it wasn’t played out. There were no attacking actions, it was necessary to take into account that the Argentines are very fast and can quickly sit on the defensive. There were no moments in the match, but there was tension. There was, of course, a lack of a leader in the attack, who would be able to drag the national team forward, ”Bondarev quotes Metaratings.