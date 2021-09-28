The expert explained why bitcoin is unlikely to rise in price to $ 100 thousand – Gazeta.Ru

So far, the previously made positive forecast for the growth of the bitcoin rate is justified, but it is unlikely that the value of the coin will reach $ 100 thousand in 2021, Sergey Ordin, marketing director of the ROY Club cryptocurrency pool, said in an interview with !.

“I doubt the $ 100,000 mark already this year. My prediction is $ 80 thousand. My skepticism has several reasons: firstly, the regulation of cryptocurrencies in the United States is clearly on the way to tightening, and what it will be is not yet clear. And the increased regulation of the cryptocurrency industry in one of the largest digital asset markets is a blow to the industry. Secondly, it is not yet certain how the bitcoin hash rate will be restored after the Chinese ban and how mining will now be distributed across the world regions, who will become the leader, ”the expert said.

On Sunday, September 5, the price of bitcoin rose above $ 51 thousand for the first time since May 2021.

Previously became it is known that TikTok began to ban bloggers for the word “bitcoin”.