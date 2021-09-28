The expert told when bitcoin drops below 20 thousand dollars

MOSCOW, 8 SEP – PRIME. On September 8, it became known that the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) threatened the largest American cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase with litigation due to the new Lend lending service, which the trading platform planned to launch in the coming weeks. This is reported by RBC.

According to Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong, the regulator refuses to explain why it treats the loans as unregistered securities. If the case comes to litigation, the industry can finally gain regulatory clarity that the SEC refuses to provide, the head of the crypto exchange said.

SEC’s attention to the digital asset market

On September 3, it was reported that the SEC launched an investigation into the operator of one of the largest decentralized crypto exchanges – Uniswap Labs. The investigation is at an early stage – the regulator is figuring out how the trading platform works and transactions are carried out.

A spokesperson for Uniswap Labs said “compliance with laws and regulations” is the company’s policy and confirmed its willingness to provide all the necessary information to the regulators.

In August, SEC chief Gary Gensler said the decentralized finance (DeFi) space needs regulation. The head of the regulator argued that, in particular, cryptocurrency loans should be controlled by the SEC. Gensler also suggested that decentralized crypto-exchanges should be referred to the regulation of mutual funds.