The figure skater complained about the lack of respect at the Plushenko Academy :: Figure skating :: RBC Sport

According to 21-year-old Konstantinova, during her stay at the Angela Plushenko Academy she experienced severe stress because of the harsh words addressed to her by the coaches. She feels comfortable with the new coach.

Russian figure skater Stanislava Konstantinova said that she was pleased with the transition in January from the academy of the two-time Olympic champion Evgeni Plushenko to the coaching group of Victoria Butsaeva.

“We have a great team. Sometimes I think that something is going wrong, but then I understand that I am in a good place, where they finally treat me with respect, ” Konstantinova said to Sport24. – There is no such thing that “you are nobody” and “there is no way to call you”, “there are no irreplaceable ones”. I am comfortable working with Victoria Evgenievna. I have never heard the word “disappointment” in my address.

“I understand that they told me this not in order to make it worse, but in order to motivate. But I cannot work on the negative, – the athlete admitted. “I found a way to move forward without getting so stressed.”

RBC turned to Evgeni Plushenko for a comment.

Konstantinova is a bronze medalist of the Winter Universiade (2019), a silver medalist at the Grand Prix stage in Finland (2018), and a multiple medalist of the Challenger series tournaments. At the Plushenko Academy, she trained under the guidance of Alexander Volkov.