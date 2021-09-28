The footballer who did not make it to the Russian national team said that he was “a little upset” :: Football :: RBC Sport

Anton Zinkovsky noted that the head coach of the Russian national team Valery Karpin did not explain the reasons for not being included in the final squad for the upcoming matches. The player does not see anything wrong with missing and hopes for an early call to the national team

Read us on News News

Photo: TASS



Krylia Sovetov midfielder Anton Zinkovskiy said that he was “a little bit upset” that he was not included in the final squad of the Russian national team for the October 2022 World Cup qualifying round matches.

Zinkovsky was included in the expanded composition of the national team published on September 20. On Monday, September 27, the final squad for the October 2022 World Cup qualifying rounds was announced.

“I didn’t communicate with Karpin. I found out just now. I was a little upset. But we have to work further, try to get into the national team, – quotes Zinkovsky “RB-Sport”. – I don’t have any understanding of why they didn’t. But this is the coach’s choice. You have to accept it. “

Karpin made changes in the composition of the Russian national team



The midfielder does not lose hope of being included in the squad, noting that “there is nothing wrong with missing”. “If something, God forbid, happens, someone gets injured, they can call me,” said the 25-year-old footballer. – Or there will already be chances to get to the next training camp. I do not lose hope of making my debut, of course. I would like to get into the national team ”.

This season, he scored a goal and made two assists in nine Tinkoff-Russian Premier League games, all of which he played in the starting lineup. Zinkovskiy first joined the expanded squad.

Russia will play in October with Slovakia on October 8 in Kazan and Slovenia on October 11 in Maribor. In Group H, Russia, like Croatia, scored 13 points, but is losing the lead due to the worst difference between goals scored and conceded. Next come the teams of Slovakia (9 points), Slovenia (7), Malta (4) and Cyprus (4).