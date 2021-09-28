The head of Apple secretly settled next to the Kardashians and Crawford for $ 10 million

Apple CEO Tim Cook became the owner of an exclusive 925 sq. m in an elite residential area in California for $ 10.1 million (about 737 million rubles), according to Gazeta.Ru. Cook bought the house back in 2018, but the name of the new owner of the Madison Club estate has long remained a secret. Kourtney Kardashian, Cindy Crawford, Chris Jenner and Nike founder Phil Knight became the neighbors of the head of Apple.