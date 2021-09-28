The head of Apple secretly settled next to the Kardashians and Crawford for $ 10 million

Apple CEO Tim Cook became the owner of an exclusive 925 sq. m in an elite residential area in California for $ 10.1 million (about 737 million rubles), according to Gazeta.Ru. Cook bought the house back in 2018, but the name of the new owner of the Madison Club estate has long remained a secret. Kourtney Kardashian, Cindy Crawford, Chris Jenner and Nike founder Phil Knight became the neighbors of the head of Apple.
The five-bedroom mansion is designed in Germanic style – the interior is made in strict white and colorless tones and complemented by several shades of brown and beige. The house has a representative office and a small bar with an individual billiard table. The estate is equipped with two kitchens, for guests and a butler, each furnished with first-class stainless steel appliances.
The backyard of the house faces directly west, overlooking the incredibly beautiful Santa Rosa Mountains. An infinity pool with its own bar and special air-conditioned loggias will save residents from the midday heat. The outside interior is complemented by a patio with a fireplace and a built-in barbecue center.