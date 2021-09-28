The head of Apple secretly settled next to the Kardashians and Crawford for $ 10 million

by

Apple CEO Tim Cook became the owner of an exclusive 925 sq. m in an elite residential area in California for $ 10.1 million (about 737 million rubles), according to Gazeta.Ru. Cook bought the house back in 2018, but the name of the new owner of the Madison Club estate has long remained a secret. Kourtney Kardashian, Cindy Crawford, Chris Jenner and Nike founder Phil Knight became the neighbors of the head of Apple.

Apple CEO Tim Cook became the owner of an exclusive 925 sq. m in an elite residential area in California for $ 10.1 million (about 737 million rubles), according to Gazeta.Ru.
1/14 Apple CEO Tim Cook became the owner of an exclusive 925 sq. m in an elite residential area in California for $ 10.1 million (about 737 million rubles), according to Gazeta.Ru.

Scroll further to skip ads

Cook bought the house back in 2018, but the name of the new owner of the Madison Club estate has long remained a secret.
2/14 Cook bought the house back in 2018, but the name of the new owner of the Madison Club estate has long remained a secret.
Kourtney Kardashian, Cindy Crawford, Chris Jenner and Nike founder Phil Knight became the neighbors of the head of Apple.
3/14 Kourtney Kardashian, Cindy Crawford, Chris Jenner and Nike founder Phil Knight became the neighbors of the head of Apple.
The five-bedroom mansion is designed in Germanic style - the interior is made in strict white and colorless tones and complemented by several shades of brown and beige.
4/14 The five-bedroom mansion is designed in Germanic style – the interior is made in strict white and colorless tones and complemented by several shades of brown and beige.

Scroll further to skip ads

The house has a representative office and a small bar with an individual billiard table.
5/14 The house has a representative office and a small bar with an individual billiard table.
The estate is equipped with two kitchens, for guests and a butler, each furnished with first-class stainless steel appliances.
6/14 The estate is equipped with two kitchens, for guests and a butler, each furnished with first-class stainless steel appliances.
The backyard of the house faces directly west, overlooking the incredibly beautiful Santa Rosa Mountains.
7/14 The backyard of the house faces directly west, overlooking the incredibly beautiful Santa Rosa Mountains.

Scroll further to skip ads

An infinity pool with its own bar and special air-conditioned loggias will save the residents from the midday heat.
8/14 An infinity pool with its own bar and special air-conditioned loggias will save the residents from the midday heat.
The outside interior is complemented by a patio with a fireplace and a built-in barbecue center.
9/14 The outside interior is complemented by a patio with a fireplace and a built-in barbecue center.

Scroll further to skip ads

Scroll further to skip ads

The five-bedroom mansion is designed in Germanic style – the interior is made in strict white and colorless tones and complemented by several shades of brown and beige. The house has a representative office and a small bar with an individual billiard table. The estate is equipped with two kitchens, for guests and a butler, each furnished with first-class stainless steel appliances.

The backyard of the house faces directly west, overlooking the incredibly beautiful Santa Rosa Mountains. An infinity pool with its own bar and special air-conditioned loggias will save residents from the midday heat. The outside interior is complemented by a patio with a fireplace and a built-in barbecue center.

Leave a Comment