The maximum battery capacity of the iPhone drops rapidly. What to do

My friends and I often brag about the remaining battery capacity. Unfortunately, everyone uses smartphones in different ways: some more often, some less. It’s the same with charging your iPhone. I thought it was all about the smartphone – how wrong I was, you only knew! Almost a year has passed since the moment I became the proud owner of the iPhone SE 2020, which I have mentioned more than once. Here’s what it’s like to live with a tired iPhone battery.

2020 iPhone SE Battery Capacity

iPhone SE 2020 is far from the standard of high autonomy. Even in the first months of operation, the battery was enough for me for about 8 hours of mixed load: 2 hours of Apple Music, 40 minutes of FaceTime, an hour and a half of YouTube and occasional sitting in messengers. My day started at 7 am and by 3 pm the smartphone had about 10% of the charge left. Of course, this is not very good: compared to the XR, which lasted up to 18 hours, the SE 2020 battery lame on both legs right out of the box. I followed the optimization tips from our Yandex.Zen and turned off unnecessary notifications when I felt that it would not work out that way: an increase of about 20-30 minutes became noticeable.

Почему разбивается камера новых iPhone и что с этим делать.

Meanwhile, the container flew away before our eyes. Only from February to March, only 95% remained from 100%. For a long time I sinned on fast charging – it turned out that in vain. In general, I myself chose this smartphone, it only remained to come to terms with its main disadvantage. well and the battery capacity has decreased – I just stopped paying attention to it. At the time of this writing, it is 88%. Perhaps, even the readers of our Telegram chat have not seen such a regression.

What happens if you use the phone in modem mode

In July, another responsibility fell on the iPhone SE 2020 – the modem mode replaced my home Internet so that I could always stay in touch with our editorial staff. Since then, the capacity has dropped from 92% to 90% in a month and a half, and at one point the same 90% melted to the current 88%. In general, there is absolutely nothing to be upset: the modem mode was turned on from 9 am to 8 pm. The smartphone spent almost most of the working day on charging (4 hours) so as not to disconnect from the Internet when it was discharged. Alas, art requires sacrifice. Although, it cannot be said that I did not know what consequences it was fraught with.

In Battery Health, Apple emphasizes that the battery is a consumable item. In principle, there has never been unanimity with such signatures as now. The SE 2020 battery is a consumable reminiscent of Formula 1 racing tires or spare parts in a car. I feel that by March next year, I will have to visit the service center to install a new battery… I do not want to bring to the point that the smartphone will work for 2-3 hours and discharged to zero.

Читайте также: Когда выйдет iPhone SE 3 и что о нём известно

What to do if the battery capacity drops

Over the past month, I began to use my smartphone less for entertainment, games, I do not use the modem mode at all. The capacity is still 88%. Now, the iPhone has Internet radio on for most of the day, and music is streamed through a smart speaker, remaining somewhere on the couch without using it. I turn it on at 9 am, and by 6-7 pm, he asks for charging. By the way, it has iOS 15 update right on the day of release – I did not notice the difference in operating time with iOS 14.

If a more eventful day falls, for example, a day off, then I start using it much later – at 11 in the morning. On days like these, a smartphone replaces my laptop to take a break from work. In the gym, the iPhone is always at hand with the music on, messengers – in general, on weekends, the smartphone practically does not have a lunch break. IPhone Battery discharges much earlier – by 14-15 hours. Always carry a portable charger in your backpack in case of emergencies.

I will not say that I have mistreated my smartphone during all this time, but temperature changes are also largely to blame. Winter turned out to be cold (as well as spring), and summer – incredibly hot. This is a well-known fact, smartphone manufacturers always warn us against such situations. But, of course, we will not follow the recommendations. If you notice that the battery capacity is dropping – just ignore it. You will notice a significant difference in battery life when the figure drops below 80%, this was checked by my comrades. Only then can you go to the service center.

Over the months, I’ve got the feeling that the 2020 iPhone SE’s battery is obscenely bad. It’s a great smartphone, but the battery life spoils the mood. It will not be difficult to bring it to a bad state. If you think that your iPhone’s capacity has decreased by 10% in a year, and this is bad, just think about the iPhone SE 2020, the active use of which destroys the battery in six months. After that, it remains only to take it to the service center to replace the battery.