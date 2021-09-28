The network showed that it will replace the “monobrow” in the iPhone 14. It’s just ugliness

On the Chinese social network Weibo, a photo of a strange device resembling an iPhone 12 or 13, but with “spider-eyes” instead of a “monobrow” appeared. The snapshot has already collected a lot of hats.

The “season of rumors” about the iPhone 14 was opened even before the presentation of the iPhone 13. Something began to “leak” from the spring of 2021, but now more information will appear every week. In the iPhone 13, we saw how Apple for the first time in several years thought about changing the shape of the “bangs” – and we can assume that in the next iPhone it will disappear in principle.

A lot of early leaks told us that Apple will manage to place the front-facing camera and Face ID module right below the display. However, Chinese insiders have their own point of view – as a result, such a monster has appeared.

According to the forecast from Ice Universe, “the holes in the screen of the iPhone 14 will look something like this.” He believes that the camera and all the sensors will remain in place, and the very black “monobrow” Apple will simply remove. As a result, we see two disproportionate holes that do not match not only in shape, but even in height.

Netizens hailed this snapshot, claiming that it all looks awkward and not at all in the spirit of Apple. And it’s hard to disagree with them. On the other hand, there is a possibility that it will be very problematic to discreetly place Face ID sensors, from which perfect accuracy is required, under the matrix.

