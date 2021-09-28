The next rival of Petr Yan for the title of interim UFC champion has been determined

Former UFC Bantamweight Champion’s Next Opponent Revealed Petra Yana… He was an American UFC fighter Corey Sandhagen… This was reported by TASS, citing its own source.

“Sandhagen agreed. The fight will be for the interim title, ”the agency’s source said.

Ian was scheduled to face UFC Bantamweight Champion Aljamein Sterling on October 30 at UFC 267. However, on September 25, it was revealed that Sterling would be retiring from a second fight with Ian anytime soon.

Peter lost his UFC championship belt in a duel with Sterling, which took place at UFC 259 on the night of March 6-7, Moscow time. In the fourth round, the Russian inflicted a forbidden knee blow to the head of an opponent who was in a prone position. Many believed Sterling was feigning injury in that episode. At the time of the stoppage of the fight, Peter was in the lead in won rounds with a score of 2: 1. This is the second defeat in the career of a Russian fighter, with 15 victories on his account.