The referee named by Slutsky as incompetent was appointed for the match of the Europa League :: Football :: RBC Sport

The Russian referee team will be working on the match between the French “Monaco” and the Spanish “Real Sociedad”. It will be headed by Sergei Ivanov, whose refereeing was called “ugly” by Rubin’s head coach Leonid Slutsky

The team of Russian referees under the leadership of Sergei Ivanov has been assigned to the Europa League group stage match. This was reported on the UEFA website.

The Russians will work on the match between the Spanish Real Sociedad and the French Monaco. The chief referee’s assistants will be Roman Usachev and Valery Danchenko. Kirill Levnikov will take over the functions of the reserve referee. Vitaly Meshkov will be the arbiter at VAR, and Alexey Lunev will be his assistant.

The meeting will take place on September 30 in the city of San Sebastian (Spain) and will start at 19:45 Moscow time.

During the second half of the match of the eighth round of the Russian Premier League (RPL) between Rubin and Zenit, Sergei Ivanov showed Leonid Slutsky two yellow cards, having removed the head coach of Rubin.

After the end of the meeting, Slutsky called the referee unfit for professionalism on the air of the Match TV channel. According to him, he only received red cards twice during RPL matches and in both cases he was removed by referee Ivanov.

“I believe that he was either deliberately looking for moments and judges so ugly that there’s horror, and a person must be removed, because he transfers personal relationships to professional moments, or he is incompetent, which means that we also need to clean up,” Slutsky said.