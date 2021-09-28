The Russian national team explained the exclusion of the Zenit goalkeeper from the roster :: Football :: RBC Sport

According to the coach of the Russian national team goalkeepers, Kafanov, Zenit goalkeeper Kritsyuk was not included in the final squad due to the lack of confidence in his optimal psychological state.

Goalkeeper Stanislav Kritsyuk was not included in the final squad of the Russian national team for the October 2022 World Cup qualification matches due to adaptation at Zenit. This was announced by the coach of goalkeepers of the national team Vitaly Kafanov, who is quoted by the press service of the Russian Football Union (RFU).

Kritsyuk was included in the expanded squad published on September 20. In July 2021 he moved from Belenenses to Zhil Vicente (both Portugal). At the beginning of September, the Russian changed the team again, adding to Zenit’s roster.

“We didn’t call him for the last training camp because he just changed the club and he needed time to adapt,” Kafanov said. – During the last segment, another transition took place – to Zenit. Again a new club, again a new team, games on two fronts – the championship and European cups, and this is already a lot of stress for the goalkeeper. “

According to Kafanov, the coaching staff “is not sure that the player is in the optimal psychological state.” “He confirmed this in a conversation with me,” the coach added.

Kritsyuk has played four meetings for Zenit this season. He played two games in the national team and conceded one goal. He made his debut on March 26, 2016 in a friendly against Lithuania (3: 0), defending the first half. In November 2016, in a friendly game against the Qatar national team (1: 2) at the 58th minute, he replaced the injured Igor Akinfeev.

In October, the Russian national team will meet with the teams of Slovakia (October 8, Kazan) and Slovenia (October 11, Maribor).