The Russian national team was eliminated from the Futsal World Cup after being defeated by Argentina :: Football :: RBC Sport

The Russians responded to the goal of Argentine striker Leandro Cuzzolino with a ball from Artem Antoshkin. The outcome of the meeting was decided in a penalty shootout

Read us on News News

Photo: Elena Nikitchenko / TASS



The Russian national team lost the quarter-final match of the Futsal World Cup against Argentina in a penalty shootout. The meeting took place in the Lithuanian Kaunas, the main time ended with the score 1: 1.

The only goal of the Russian team was scored by Leandro Cuzzolino. He managed to excel right after the break. Five minutes before the end, Artem Antoshkin equalized the score.

In extra time, the score did not change, so the winner had to be determined in a penalty shootout. The series of post-match shots ended with a score of 5: 4.

The RFU pointed out the mistakes of the Russian national team at the Futsal World Cup



For the Russians, this is the first defeat since the beginning of the tournament. During the group stage, the team coped with Egypt (9: 0), Uzbekistan (4: 2) and Guatemala (4: 2). In the 1/8 of the playoffs, the Russians beat the Vietnam national team with a score of 3: 2.

Argentina has not suffered a single defeat in the tournament. At the 1/8 finals, the team defeated Paraguay (6: 1). And during the group stage, the Argentines beat the United States (11: 0), Serbia (4: 2) and Iran (2: 1).

At the last World Cup in 2016, Russia met with Argentina in the final of the tournament. At that time, the meeting also ended with a victory for the Argentines with a minimal difference in the score (5: 4).

In the semifinals, the Argentine national team will play against Brazil, the meeting will be held on September 29.