The Russian newcomer continues to conquer America. He has scored seven goals and is already being compared to Ovechkin

Yegor Chinakhov’s amazing start.

Columbus fans do not hesitate to call Yegor Chinakhov a Russian phenomenon. A year ago, little was known overseas about the Omsk hockey pupil, but now the 20-year-old striker is deservedly in the spotlight. At the Traverse City Prospects Tournament, Chinakhov scored one goal against Toronto, scored two goals against Dallas and delivered a hat-trick to Detroit. For many young players, such tournaments become the ceiling, but not for Yegor. Today, Columbus played their first exhibition match of the season, and the Russian scored the winning puck against Pittsburgh.

Despite a difficult start, the Blue Jackets were able to take on the Penguins and secured a 3-0 away win. Columbus, even at this stage of preparation for the season, demonstrates their classic playing style. Young hockey players did not spare themselves, and the team blocked 19 shots in total, which speaks of high dedication. At the end of the first period, Chinakhov received a pass from Scott Harrington and beat Tristan Jarry with a cool wrist throw, opening the score. The Russian forward was extremely active and made the most shots among the Columbus players (5). Egor spent 13 and a half minutes on the court, 2:56 of them – in the majority.

North American commentators point out that the young Russian has many necessary qualities in order to gain a foothold in the squad – speed, vision of the court and accuracy of the throw. Of course, he still has a lot to learn, but at the moment Yegor is showing himself exclusively on the good side. # 21 in the 2020 NHL Draft is adapting well in North America, and his teammates see great potential in him. “Of course I play a little in the NHL, but I’ve never seen anything like it. Even close. It’s like watching Ovechkin play. He just puts his stick under the throw, and you are already waiting for it to be a goal. It doesn’t matter who plays at the goal. It’s just a cannon, this guy has an incredible shot, “Columbus forward Josh Dunn said in an interview with the club site.

Egor Chinakhov (right). Photo USA Today Sports

Yegor is not the first young striker to be compared to Ovechkin, but most players ultimately fail to meet those expectations. Perhaps very soon Yegor will have another chance to loudly declare himself. Columbus will go home to face off against Buffalo and St. Louis. “I don’t know how he does it, but I want to see such a game even more often. This guy can’t be sent to Cleveland. His place is in the starting lineup, “one of the Blue Jackets fans tweeted. It is too early to talk about this, but Yegor gives reasons for such thoughts, which cannot but rejoice.