“There were very sensitive shots from Joshua, which sent me to Elon Musk,” reports Alexander Usik – Boxing / MMA / UFC

WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO Heavyweight Champion Alexander Usik (19-0, 13 KOs) answered a question from Tribuna.com Boxing Editor Alexander Pasechnik about how he felt the punches of Briton Anthony Joshua (24-2, 22 KOs) …

“There were quite tangible blows. You can see it on my face too. There was a cut when we hit our heads. Then a light blow from his jab broke an eyebrow, which was flooding my right eye with blood.

I will not hide that there were very sensitive blows to the chin, to the stomach, which sent me to Elon Musk for a while, but I quickly returned.

In battle, adrenaline and emotions are so overwhelming that you feel it after the battle – pain, dizziness and everything else. In the ring, you are very focused on your actions.

I want to thank my team very much. Yuri Ivanovich (Tkachenko – ed.) Is not very fond of cameras.

In one of the rounds, it seems to me, in the 3rd, I hit Anthony in the jaw quite well. It somehow turned on very strongly internally when I rushed and began to inflict rash blows. When I sat down in the corner, Yuri Ivanovich said: “Pull yourself together, stop. Carry out the task that you and I have worked out. ” I returned from there and continued the instructions that I had heard from my corner.

Thank you very much to the team – they put up with me all this time. A couple of times I just exploded, but that’s okay – emotional things when you are in a closed room with the same people for 3 months. It is necessary to win, ”said Usyk.

Usyk defeated Joshua via unanimous decision.

Usyk is already a living boxing legend. After Joshua’s declaration, Alexander is ready for revenge in Kiev

Three-time Russian boxing champion Soluyanova: “Usyk showed the highest boxing intellect. This is a Soviet amateur school “