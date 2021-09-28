Top 5 scenes that have become iconic

A special selection includes films that were definitely watched by Ukrainian film fans, and among the famous improvisers there were top Hollywood actors. Which improvisations by Leonardo DiCaprio, Richard Gere, Julia Roberts, Heath Ledger and other movie stars became iconic: Channel 24 picked up 5 stories that can amaze you.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Titanic

“Titanic” for Leonardo DiCaprio has become a real ticket to the world of show business. It was after this project that the actor received worldwide fame and an invitation to the top tapes of Hollywood. It is difficult to imagine that 23-year-old Leonardo DiCaprio hesitated whether to sign a contract for a cult film. However, in the very first days of shooting, he felt so free in front of the camera that there was no doubt that this work would become legendary. Therefore, the actor repeatedly violated the script and resorted to improvisation.

One of the most emotional moments of the tape was the fragment when Jack Dawson ends up on the Titanic. With excitement and joy, he stood on the edge of the deck and shouted: “I am the king of the world!” It was so natural for a guy who does not have a lot of income that they decided to leave the line, and the scene became one of the most iconic.



There was not even a small replica in the script when Rose invited the young artist to draw her naked. Out of embarrassment, the actor invited the girl to lie on the bed and instantly corrected himself – on the sofa. Director James Cameron liked this sincere shyness, so he left this fragment without hesitation.

Improvisations in the movie “Titanic” / Photo by Vanity Fair

Richard Gere in the movie Pretty Woman

Everyone knows the romantic comedy “Pretty Woman”. The main actors – Richard Gere and Julia Roberts – got used to their roles so much that they willingly resorted to improvisation.

Before taking Vivien to the opera house, the businessman notes that something is missing in her luxurious image. Edward opens a box with a necklace in front of the beautiful woman and when his colleague barely touches the jewelry, he abruptly closes it. It was not at all according to the script, so Julia Roberts was really scared, after which she burst out laughing so sincerely that the fragment became the hallmark of the film.



Heath Ledger in The Dark Knight

The role of Heath Ledger in The Dark Knight has long been legendary. So, Christian Bale, who played Batman, did not hide: his colleague wanted realism in the frame, so many fights with Ledger were real. In particular, a scuffle during interrogation.

The actor also improvised with explosives. Director Christopher Nolan wanted the Joker to really blow up the hospital when he left the premises. However, Heath Ledger pressed the button much earlier, after which he recklessly and in the spirit of a real villain went to the bus. Interestingly, Ledger’s undertaking did not end there: the famous jamming of the transmitter was real, and the actor’s fright when the explosions rang out was sincere.



Marlon Brando and the cat in The Godfather

Working with Marlon Brando is always a surprise for filmmakers. The actor loves to deviate from the script, adding a special ease to his characters. So it happened in the cult tape “The Godfather”.

During one of the shooting days, a cat snuck into the set. The animal was in the frame when Marlon Brando spoke his lines. The actor was not at all embarrassed, but took the cat in his arms and began to stroke, which made the cat purr. This improvisation added some humanity and tenderness to the mafiosi, so the authors of “The Godfather” did not hesitate to add it to the final version of the film, and the cat became a real star.

The cat’s appearance in The Godfather was accidental / Insider Photo

Jack Nicholson and the famous line in The Shining

Director Stanley Kubrick has always strived to create the perfect footage. Therefore, one scene could be re-shot dozens of times. However, he did not refuse to improvise.

In the legendary film “The Shining”, actor Jack Nicholson decided to add a little crazy grotesque to his hero. Therefore, Torrance, with an ax in his hands, says the phrase: “Here comes Johnny.” The actor borrowed a line from the popular Johnny Carson’s evening show.

Jack Nicholson’s improvisation in The Shining / Photo by Pinterest