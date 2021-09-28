https://rsport.ria.ru/20210928/tayson-1752153596.html
Tyson spoke about the champion duel between Usik and Joshua
Former undisputed world heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson praised the champion fight between Ukrainian Alexander Usik and Briton Anthony Joshua.
MOSCOW, September 28 – RIA Novosti. Former absolute world heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson appreciated the champion fight between Ukrainian Alexander Usik and Briton Anthony Joshua. According to the expert, both boxers did not show a level worthy of championship belts. “I watched the fight between Usik and Joshua. Perhaps both had not better day. After that, do you really think they could compete with me in better years? ” – He tweeted. On Saturday, Alexander Usik defeated Briton Anthony Joshua by unanimous decision and won the former WBA (Super), WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight belts.
