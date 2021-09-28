Ubisoft is the world’s most hated game publisher, according to research

©

We often hear complaints about specific publishers or development studios that somehow disappoint gamers’ expectations. However, until now we did not know which of the large companies operating in the electronic entertainment market has the most negative reviews. Now, thanks to the latest research from the Rave Reviews portal, we can finally find out.

The site staff selected the top companies in the industry based on how often people searched for them on Google. They then used SentiStrength to analyze tweets about them and determine which company received the most criticism.

It turns out that the undisputed leader in the amount of hate from gamers is Ubisoft. The French company has clearly not attracted public sympathy for its publishing policy. It currently dominates in terms of hostility in twenty-three countries. The company causes a lot of negativity in Europe, including France.

The second place on the podium was taken by Capcom. The publisher of well-known brands like Resident Evil or Street Fighter has alienated the majority of players from nine countries. Among them are Japan, India and Hong Kong. In Europe, Finns have a particular dislike for the company.

This is what a kind of hate rating for companies associated with the video game industry looks like.

There are also a few surprises on the list. For some reason, some countries hate Relic Entertainment. It’s hard to say how the Canadian studio earned the hatred of the people of Kenya, Uganda and China. It is this company that “enjoys” the greatest dislike in the aforementioned countries.

An interesting fact is the high position of Game Freak in the research conducted by Rave Reviews. This studio is mainly responsible for the subsequent releases of the Pokemon series. It was completely defeated by the inhabitants of Canada, USA, Great Britain and Australia. In the first of these countries, there was not a single positive opinion about the developer.

Unfortunately, it is difficult to consider it an ideal source of information, as Rave Reviews missed many countries in Africa, Asia and some countries in South and Central America. However, they do give some indication of the mood prevailing among players in different parts of the world.