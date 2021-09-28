Ubisoft turns out to be the most hated gaming brand in the world – Igromania

Portal Rave Reviews did my own research to find out what users hate the most Twitter… To do this, they selected leading companies in various industries and analyzed tweets with their mention using the program SentiStrength…

In the gaming industry, the most hated company turned out to be Ubisoft… Endless series creators Far cry and Assassin’s creed caused the most discontent in 23 countries, mostly European. Among them are Russia, Brazil, South Africa and even native France.

The second place in the intensity of hatred was taken by Capcom, most of all are dissatisfied with it in Japan, India, Hong Kong, Finland and other countries. Activision rose to first place only in Spain and Mexico, and Nintendo disliked exclusively in Norway.

Pakistanis for some reason hate Epic Games… In Canada, however, the company has a 100% negative rating. Game freakin charge of the series Pokémon…

Veterans remember that a decade ago, the worst company was considered Electronic Arts – and not only on the scale of the gaming industry. Today it still causes discontent, but not on such a scale. As you can see, it didn’t even make it into the infographic.

Rave Reviews named hated brands in other industries as well. For example, among global brands, the greatest hatred is caused by Sony… The food industry excels KFC, although in Russia they no longer like Starbucks… In the field of technology, the anti-leader is Microsoft… And the most hated global brand in Russia turned out to be PayPal…