UEFA has filed a motion to remove a judge from Madrid

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) issued a new statement in connection with the termination of the disciplinary case against the initiators of the European Super League project.

– UEFA has always acted in accordance not only with its statutes and regulations, but also with the legislation of the European Union, and also complied with the Convention on Human Rights and Swiss law in connection with the so-called Super League project. UEFA remains confident in its position in all relevant jurisdictions and will continue to defend it, the statement said.

It is also noted that on Tuesday UEFA filed a motion to challenge the judge in Madrid, Manuel Ruiz de Lara, as he believes that there are “serious violations” in the proceedings.

“In accordance with Spanish law and in line with the fundamental interests of justice, UEFA expects this referee to step aside immediately pending full and proper consideration of this request,” UEFA said in a statement.

In addition, UEFA has filed a formal appeal with the highest court in Madrid (Court of Appeal).

Recall that on September 20, the judge of the 17th court of Madrid Ruiz de Lara demanded that UEFA lift all sanctions against the initiators of the Super League Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus within five days, threatening to bring to justice the head of UEFA Alexander Čeferin.

On the eve of UEFA announced the annulment of the disciplinary case against the initiators of the European Super League.

