UEFA has settled the conflict with Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus in the Super League :: Football :: RBC Sport

The case in connection with the violation of the UEFA legal framework against Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus who did not leave the Super League was initiated in May. Later, the case was suspended by the decision of the Swiss court, where the headquarters of the organization is located.

Photo: Paolo Bruno / Getty Images



UEFA has dropped claims against Real Madrid, Catalan Barcelona and Juventus Turin in the European Super League case. This is reported by Sky News with reference to the press service of the organization.

“In a case involving a potential violation of the UEFA legal framework in connection with the creation of the so-called Super League, the UEFA appellate body declared the trial invalid,” the statement said.

In addition, the organization reserved the right to further disciplinary action from the defendants in the case. Also, UEFA canceled the previously imposed penalties for the other nine teams that previously voluntarily left the Super League.

“UEFA will continue to do whatever is necessary to stop the formation of the breakaway league and reserves the right to reopen the trial if the project or any similar project is revived,” the association added.

The Super League was announced on 19 April. It was supposed to be a new closed tournament for European top clubs. In total, the participants then included 12 teams: English “Manchester United”, “Manchester City”, “Tottenham”, “Liverpool”, “Chelsea” and “Arsenal”, Spanish “Barcelona”, “Atlético” and “Real”, Italian Milan, Inter and Juventus. However, a few days later, nine of the 12 clubs announced their withdrawal from the Super League.

At the moment, only Real, Barcelona and Juventus remained in it. On May 7, UEFA announced a reconciliation with the other nine teams, they were sentenced to a fine of € 15 million. This money they must donate to the development of children’s and youth sports in Europe. They are also ordered to give up 5% of their income in future Champions League and Europa League draws. In addition, in the event of a repeated attempt to take part in an unauthorized tournament, the clubs have pledged to pay fines of up to € 100 million.

On 25 May, UEFA opened a disciplinary case against three clubs that remain in the Super League to this day. In response, the Super League filed a lawsuit with the European Court. After that, it was reported that UEFA received a notification from the Ministry of Justice of Switzerland, on the territory of which the organization’s headquarters is located, that it cannot take action against clubs that have not left the Super League. UEFA suspended the proceedings in this case in early June.