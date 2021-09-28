UEFA will appeal the Madrid Super League ruling and request the referee to be challenged – Football

UEFA has issued a statement on the Madrid court’s ruling, which ruled in the summer that the founding clubs of the European Super League cannot be sanctioned.

“Following its announcement yesterday on the so-called Super League project and the relevant compliance measures taken by UEFA, UEFA reiterates its thesis that with regard to the so-called“ Super League ”project, it has always acted in accordance with more than just its statutes and regulations, but also in accordance with EU law, the European Convention on Human Rights and Swiss law. UEFA remains confident in its position and will continue to defend it in all relevant jurisdictions.

UEFA has always acted in good faith throughout the proceedings in the Madrid court. Accordingly – and despite the fact that UEFA does not accept the jurisdiction of the Madrid court and is firmly convinced that it has always acted in full compliance with the current legal proceedings – UEFA today sent official documents to the Madrid court confirming the ongoing compliance with the requirements.

In addition, UEFA has filed a motion to challenge the judge presiding over the current proceedings, as, in his opinion, there are significant irregularities in these proceedings. In accordance with Spanish law – and in the fundamental interests of justice – UEFA expects the designated referee to step aside immediately pending full and proper consideration of this motion.

UEFA will also file a formal appeal with a higher court, the Madrid Provincial Court (Court of Appeal).

UEFA will continue to take all necessary steps in strict compliance with national and EU law to protect its interests and, most importantly, the interests of its members and all stakeholders in football, ”UEFA said in a statement.

Earlier it became known that UEFA dropped the case against the founders of the Super League – Barcelona, ​​Real Madrid and Juventus – as well as from monetary claims to the teams that left the Superleague.