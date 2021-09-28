UFC 270: Alexey Oleinik vs. Greg Hardy, when will the fight take place, will it be the last for UFC for UFC

Alexey Oleinik Is a unique fighter. In the history of professional mixed martial arts, only he and Alistair Overeem won in four decades. The boa constrictor was the first in the UFC to win the fight with the help of “strangling Ezekiel”, and in his entire career he performed 14 such techniques, which is a record in MMA. But sooner or later, even the greatest champions have to leave. Probably Uncle Lyosha’s turn has come.





Oleinik lost again. Is your UFC career over?

Oleinik signed his last contract with the UFC in December 2020. Since then, he had two fights – lost by technical knockout to an American Chris Dokos, as well as by unanimous decision of the judges lost to a Moldovan Sergey Spivak… Now on the horizon is a fight that could be the last. In a recent interview, Alexei himself said that he did not remember how many fights remained under the contract – one or two.

Today, September 28, it became known that a Russian of Ukrainian origin will take part in the UFC 270 tournament. It will take place on January 22, an American will become a rival Greg Hardy Is a former professional American football player. He has 7 wins and 4 losses in MMA, one fight was declared invalid.

What says that the upcoming fight will be the last for Boa in the UFC? First of all, statistics. The last win is dated May 2020, when he defeated the former UFC champion by split decision. Fabrice Werduma… Since then, three defeats in a row (it all started with a knockout from Derrick Lewis, who was then in the top 5 of the heavyweight rankings). Hardy is seen as the clear favorite. It is unlikely to be promoted Dana White the services of a 44-year-old veteran with a streak of defeats will be needed, and he has no media advantages.

Do not forget that the UFC does not stand on ceremony with its veterans. If without much difficulty previously parted with the same Overeem, ex-champion By Junior dos Santos, then what to say about Oleinik?

It can be assumed that through him younger fighters will make a name for themselves. But, passing such a veteran, they are unlikely to significantly improve their reputation. It is also not suitable as a “bag”.

If before the fight with Spivak Oleinik closed the top 15 of the heavyweight division, then he dropped out of the rating altogether. It is noteworthy that he lost to a fighter who was also not from the top 15. If this is not the end of a career, then what? Age was also felt in Aleksey’s movements – at some moments he looked like a standing target.





“Nobody even thought of writing words of support.” Oleinik lost in the first round

The readers of the Championship were extremely skeptical about the news about the announcement of the fight between Oleinik and Hardy.

– People do not know how to leave on time and with dignity.

– Has the old man finished yet?

– Meaning?

– The UFC really does not want to fire Hardy, they are trying to get him to defeat at least someone.

If Oleinik ends up with the UFC, he is unlikely to get bored. Moreover, he has his own league “Oplot”, which not so long ago was reborn, now on Russian territory. According to Oleinik himself, being outside the octagon is quite comfortable for him. But he is open to other proposals as well.

“Ready for the moment. UFC stands for UFC. Not UFC means no. Even though Bare Knuckle, I don’t care. I am now ready to fight in a standing position, to wrestle in grappling, and to compete in MMA. I still feel myself in the ranks, a good, working, strong machine gun, “Oleinik said in an interview with Sport Express.

Meanwhile, not everyone likes Oleinik’s style.

“Oleinik cannot beat, he is slow. He simply transfers to the ground and begins to knit, drink the blood from a fighter, takes away stamina and strength. This is what wins. I invited him to enter the ring and fight. We fought once when I was in St. Petersburg. He didn’t do anything to me. Physically weak, technically well prepared, but when you understand what he will do against you, he cannot do anything, ”he said about Oleinik Alexander Emelianenko in an interview with Sport24.





“I will not fight with Russian fighters.” Boa does not want to meet with Volkov in the octagon

In the fight with Hardy, Oleinik must show something outstanding in order to stay in the UFC. There are big doubts about this, given the 11-year age difference between the fighters. If Boa ends up with Dana White, we wish him to do it beautifully. But he can already be considered a legend. At the Russian level, for sure.