UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling explains why he turned down rematch with Russian fighter Pyotr Yan

Reigning UFC bantamweight champion Aljamein Sterling explained why he refused to fight Russian fighter Peter Yan.

“Let’s get it all clear at last. I am not injured! I say this for my real fans, family and friends who are asking this question. My situation is difficult: it’s about the neck! And now I feel better than ever because I wake up in the morning and do not feel pain due to nerve problems that have bothered me for more than ten years.

As always, I like to speak the truth and be honest with fans who don’t really care about the health of the fighters. The training is going well, but I have a hard time even having two rounds of sparring, as the fatigue and spasms still persist. According to the surgeon, this is due to the fact that my nerves have not yet recovered after a long trauma and surgery. There is nothing I can do about it, I just have to wait for a full recovery, otherwise I will jeopardize the result of the operation and risk getting even more serious injury.

I originally wanted to fight in December, but I had to deviate from my plan and accepted the fight earlier. Unfortunately, my body did not agree with this. I told Jan to wait with revenge so that I would be the first person in the UFC to kick his ass. All this time I was playing catch-up, trying to get back as early as possible. Fortunately, the UFC team understands how serious the consequences can be after spinal surgery. I was given extra time to put my body in order so that there would be no excuses when I fight again, ”Sterling wrote on Instagram.

On March 7, Ian lost to American Sterling as a result of disqualification, losing his UFC bantamweight title (up to 61.2 kg).

In the fourth round, the Russian fighter hit his opponent with a knee to the head, which is a prohibited move.

The rematch of Jan and Sterling was scheduled for October 30 and was to take place at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi as part of the UFC 267 event.

