UFC president compared blogger Paul’s rival Mayweather to Kardashian

UFC President Dana White shared his opinion on the fight between boxer Floyd Mayweather and video blogger Logan Paul.

“It wasn’t fucking boxing. As I said, there will always be demand for such things. There will always be people willing to pay $ 50 to watch such a fight.

Imagine what would happen if Kim Kardashian wanted to fight Amanda Nunez? How cool do you think this fight would be? It would be a big fight. But give a break from this, damn it, “- quotes the head of the UFC BJPenn.com…

On June 7, at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami (USA), an eight-round boxing fight took place between Floyd Mayweather and YouTube star Logan Paul. The winner was not identified, as there were no judges outside the ring. It was possible to win unequivocally only ahead of schedule, but this did not happen.

Recall that on August 26, 2017, Mayweather defeated MMA fighter Conor McGregor by technical knockout in the tenth round by the rules of boxing.

In 2018, the boxer took part in an exhibition fight with Japanese kickboxer Tensina Natsukawa. Mayweather knocked down Natsukawa three times in the first round. After the third, the referee decided to stop the fight.

On account of Floyd 50 wins in 50 fights. The result of the fight will not count towards Mayweather’s professional track record.

