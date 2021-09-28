Ukrainian boxer Usyk returned Joshua championship belts – Gazeta.Ru

On September 26, Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk defeated Briton Anthony Joshua.

After the fight, Usik entered the opponent’s locker room and returned him the championship belts that he received in the ring. “Championship.com” …

In the near future, an athlete from Ukraine will receive new, personalized belts by mail.

Alexander Usyk defeated Anthony Joshua in a 12-round match that took place on the night of September 26 at the stadium of the Tottenham football club in London.

Usyk won by unanimous decision – 117-112, 116-112, 115-113, becoming the holder of the title of the combined world champion in WBA Super, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight.

The Ukrainian boxer remains undefeated. In the professional ring, he spent 19 fights and won each of them, while 13 times he knocked out his opponent.

Earlier, the fighter of mixed martial arts (MMA) Alexander Shlemenko said that the Ukrainian boxer Alexander Usik can be put in one row with Mike Tyson and Muhammad Ali.