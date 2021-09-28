Unique footage sent from Mars (photo)

The frame was published on the NASA Instagram account. It shows “persistent” the rover, at the bottom of which there is a legendary rock called “Rochette”.

Rochette looks like an ordinary cobblestone of a rather large size. But it was he who was chosen by NASA specialists for core collection, that is, a sample of a cylindrical rock.

Selfie taken with a camera called WATSON. It is located at the end of a two meter long robotic arm. Photo: NASA

To get a suitable sample, I had to drill a stone – in the photo above upon closer inspection, you can see two holes. They stayed after this important “Operations” Perseverance.

This is what Perseverance’s core sample looks like. Photo: NASA

Subsequent NASA missions in collaboration with the European Space Agency imply another spacecraft to go to Mars. He will take samples collected by Perseverance from the planet’s surface and return them to Earth for in-depth analysis.

How Perseverance works

While the rover doesn’t have a stone hammer hidden in its luggage, it has other ways to study Martian rocks and dust accumulated over millennia. For example, when scientists find a particularly attractive location, they instruct Perseverance to reach out with a robotic arm and use a fixed abrasive tool to sand and level some remarkable object.

Once the rover manages to get to the inner structure of a rock or rock, it begins collecting more detailed chemical and mineralogical information. In this he is assisted by instruments called PIXL (planetary X-ray lithochemistry instrument) and SHERLOC (instrument for scanning habitable media using Raman scattering of light and luminescence).

In this illustration, NASA’s Perseverance rover uses the PIXL instrument. Source: NASA

According to scientists, the more stones Perseverance examines, the more new facts about Mars, including its habitability, can be learned. See what the rover has already learned and photographed:

Photos Perseverance

This is also interesting: