Vityaz – SKA: a spectacular fight between Ivanyuzhenkov and Marchenko, photo, video – September 27, 2021

In the past few years, relations between SKA and Vityaz have become more dense – regularly talented players change Podolsk to St. Petersburg. In the opposite direction, as a rule, hockey players who have no place in the army club follow. The financial capabilities of the clubs are incomparable, so St. Petersburg citizens often outplay their opponents. However, in this team, Yuri Babenko decided to show character, immediately leading the score.

The result, as before in September, was made by the legionnaires. Finn Niko Oyamyaki is not only the best scorer of the Moscow Region club, but also the third in the KHL. Miro Aaltanen is not far away (he played in SKA last season, and this game was probably fundamental for him), as well as Daniel Odette, another KHL debutant. The foreigners got down to business right away – in the 12th minute the score was opened by Oyamyaki, substituting a stick after Lyamin’s throw.

A couple of minutes later, Kemppainen equalized the majority of the score, and then almost the most key event of the match happened. In the 18th minute, a fight took place between Vityaz forward Artem Ivanyuzhenkov and SKA forward Kirill Marchenko. Before the skirmish, the home player pushed on board, after which the players began to boil, and a powerful mess ensued. Ivanyuzhenkov won the fight, which is not surprising – the forces were clearly unequal. 23-year-old Ivan is 190 cm tall and weighs 100 kg, Kirill is 189 cm and weighs only 82 kg. Both players received minor and major penalties. For Ivanyuzhenkov, this is far from the first fight in the KHL.

The surname Ivanyuzhenkov is widely known outside of hockey, and not because of the success of Artem, who spends only his second full season in the KHL. Prior to that, he played in the lower leagues of the United States for three years. The hockey player’s father, Boris Ivanyuzhenkov, is a former State Duma deputy from the Communist Party of the Russian Federation. In the recent elections in Podolsk single-mandate constituency No. 124, he lost to Vyacheslav Fetisov. Until recently, Ivanyuzhenkov was a member of the FHR board, being the chairman of the Interregional Coordination Council “Region-Center”. And 20 years ago he could lead the FHR, but then he lost to Alexander Steblin.

In addition to Artyom, Boris has a son, Anton. Both played hockey and played for the Russian national team at the junior world championship. Anton finished hockey a long time ago, and was remembered by all the participants in scandalous accidents, he rammed a bus stop in 2016, as a result of which several people were injured. Artyom, playing in “Vityaz”, was also not distinguished by law-abidingness. A year ago, he knocked down a cyclist to death. However, this did not prevent him from continuing his career.

