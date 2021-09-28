Vladimir Vorobiev did not deserve such a boorish dismissal

Two-time Olympic championcommented on the situation with the dismissalfrom the post of the head coach of “Amur”.

“Vorobyov is a respected person in our hockey, a good coach, perhaps more an assistant than the main one. VHL.

But closer to the spring, no hockey people came to Amur, they pushed Alexander Mogilny aside, started their affairs. It is clear that, first of all, Svetlov interfered with them – they removed him technically. Vorobyov was initially difficult, unlike his predecessor, he did not know the specifics of the Far East, and he lacked energy.

Nevertheless, Vladimir did not deserve such a boorish dismissal, especially considering the dramatic events in his personal life. The coach’s salary is not the biggest expense item in the club’s budget, and all the fuss around the termination of his contract once again speaks of the unprofessionalism of the Amur leadership. This will certainly affect the future result. I feel sorry for the fans of Amur, one of my favorite clubs.

Now there is no trade union in our hockey – this is the result. As far as I understand, there was no such thing in the KHL before, “Kozhevnikov said.