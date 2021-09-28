“We’ll wait on the field, he won’t let you down.” Gazizov – about calling Agalarov to the Russian national team

General Director of “Ufa” Shamil Gazizov spoke about the hit of the attacking team Hamida Agalarova in the final composition of the Russian national team for the October selection matches of the World Cup 2022.

“We will train a little later, we will certainly congratulate Hamid. This is a great achievement for a young footballer. We are glad, now we will wait for entering the field. The fact that Agalarov was included in the final list already says a lot. We can only hope that he will get into the main team, but this is the prerogative of the head coach. I am sure that Hamid will not let you down. For our school, for everyone who works in Ufa, this is a very great achievement, “Gazizov said in an interview with the correspondent of the Championship Arina Lavrova.

The Russian national team will play two matches of the qualifying tournament of the 2022 World Cup in October. On October 8, the Russians will host rivals from Slovakia, and on October 11, they will play on a visit with Slovenia.

The Russian national team takes 2nd place in the standings of Group H, gaining 13 points in six matches. The Croatian national team has the same points, which takes 1st place by additional indicators.

Group winners will receive direct tickets to the final stage of the tournament. The runner-up teams will play in the play-offs.