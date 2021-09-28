What does 54-year-old Salma Hayek look like in a swimsuit on Instagram and in real life?

Salma Hayek was born in the Mexican city of Coatzacoalcos, located next to the river of the same name, which flows into the Gulf of Mexico. It is not surprising that the actress cannot go for a long time without relaxing at the sea or at least by the pool. Favorite vacation spots of Salma and her husband (French billionaire François-Henri Pinault) are mainly the islands of St. Barth and Hawaii. We look at her pictures in the gallery:

The star invariably receives compliments from subscribers who admire her figure. And although the artist tries to assure the public that she is not an avid sports fan and even often hates it, sometimes sports advice still appears in her tape.

So, in one video she shows how she walks on a treadmill, and in one of the pictures she demonstrates a handstand. Hayek is a lover of yoga and Pilates, and if he has free time and good music in the background, he enjoys training.

In some interviews, the celebrity reported: she tries to combine business with pleasure and combine ordinary affairs with physical activity. For example, she tries to tense her muscles when she brushes her teeth, or climbs the stairs with her back forward.

As for the nutritional system, Salma wanted to try the diet several times and limit herself in the use of certain foods, but in the end she realized: it is better to be happy than anxious and worried about an extra piece eaten. We are very impressed with her approach. Let’s watch Hayek’s pictures from Instagram and admire not only her philosophy of life, but also her body:

And yet there is one important product in her menu – this is bone broth, which she advises to cook for everyone who looks after health and youth. In general, the Latin American is a supporter of everything natural: she does not accept Botox (at least she claims so), uses only a moisturizer and washes her face with plain water, believing that unnecessary cleansing can deprive her of its protective properties.