What reforms does Fedun propose to the RFU – 09/28/2021

In mid-September, a meeting of the RFU Board of Trustees was held in Moscow. The meeting was held behind closed doors, and following its results, the head of the football union, Alexander Dyukov, spoke to the journalists.

– The Board of Trustees considered several issues, one of them is the stimulation of private investment in football, – said Dyukov. – The meeting was attended by Leonid Fedun, he made a number of proposals that will be worked out. If a part can be realized, it may attract additional investment.

What kind of proposals did the chairman of the board of directors of Spartak make? Dyukov did not elaborate on this, and subsequently the topic was not developed. “SE” managed to find out the details of Fedun’s report and the essence of his ideas.

According to our data, at the beginning of his speech at a meeting of the Board of Trustees, Fedun gave two tables. The first is the cost of the national teams, and the second is the number of coaches and players under 18 registered with UEFA.

Russia ranks 20th in both tables.

As for the cost of the national team, this figure is unlikely to surprise anyone. Transfermarkt.com data is open, anyone can study it. So the best Russian footballers are estimated at 178 million euros. For comparison: the Norwegian national team weighs 264 million, Serbia – 336 million, and Turkey – 309 million.

Based on these figures, Fedun put forward the thesis that Russia cannot be considered a big football country. And it is in the second table, according to Leonid Arnoldovich, that one of the main reasons lies.

Based on the data provided by the chairman of the board of directors of Spartak, a little more than 28 thousand players under 18 years of age and about 2,700 coaches are registered in our country. This is two times less than in Croatia and Slovakia. Five times less than in Austria. Ten – than in Poland. Lagging behind the leading football powers (Germany, France, England) is several orders of magnitude.

It is important to note that these are not benchmarks per capita. These are absolute numbers. That is, with a population of 144 million people, Russia, according to the table, is hopelessly lagging behind 44 million Ukraine (236 thousand young football players and 12.5 thousand coaches are registered there)!

Explaining such low rates, Fedun cited other interesting data: over 10 years, agency payments in Russian football exceeded 50 billion rubles. Whereas the state and all RPL clubs spent less than half of this amount on football schools during the same time – about 25 billion … What is remarkable, according to Fedun, a significant part of this amount was made up of his own expenses on the academy, youth team and Spartak 2 “.

To become competitive at the European level, the chairman of the board of directors of Spartak proposed to increase the number of coaches to 5-6 thousand, and the number of young people professionally playing football, at least to 50 thousand (that is, to approach the level of Slovakia). But it is impossible to do this without attracting additional funds to youth football.

Children’s coaches work on the momentary results of their teams, and not on the search for talents – this old problem remains, according to Fedun, urgent. And it is understandable why: school coaches are not interested in working for the future, since their income is weakly related to the student’s possible progress. Roughly speaking, trading “left” in equipment is more profitable, and victories in various tournaments are more status than the vague gratitude of a future star.

Thus, from the question “Who is to blame?” Fedun turned to the question “What to do?”

According to “SE”, the speaker suggested not to use additional state money for this and not to impose additional social burden on business. Instead, he considers it correct to legislate in the contracts of footballers a solidary payment to the coach who raised the player. It must be between 1 and 3 percent of the annual agreement with the club.

According to Fedun, hidden payments are already included in the contracts of most Russian players, but most often they go to agents. If even a small part of this stream can be redirected to the development of children’s football, this will become a serious financial incentive for children’s coaches.

The Board of Trustees took into account Fedun’s recommendations. And if some of the proposals are implemented, Russian football may face a change.