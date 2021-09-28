What will the iPhone 14 be like? Promise a new design

iPhone 14 can get rid of the monobrow

Apple recently introduced the iPhone 13 series, and early adopters are just getting started. There are not so many changes and there is nothing revolutionary, but the company itself is confident that this will not interfere with the popularity of the new iPhones. In the meantime, we are promised interesting and “dramatic” changes in the iPhone 14. In any case, well-known informants are spreading just such information.

We are promised a lot of new things and among the changes they say about the abandonment of the mini-version in favor of the available Max-variation. Bloomberg echoes other sources, claiming that finally next year, the iPhone 14 will say goodbye to the monobrow in favor of a round hole for the front camera. There is no shortage of visualizations on the web of how this can be done.

The well-known network informant Ice Universe also joined the stream of renders. He laid out a concept of how Apple can beat the performance of the front camera and sensors for the operation of the Face ID system. It looks rather strange and it is difficult to call such a solution visually pleasing. There is a chance that the company will find a solution to how to place the sensors under the surface of the display and then everything will look a little prettier.

Concept from Ice Universe

Rumor has it that the stainless steel frame will be replaced with a titanium one in the “proxies”, and the buttons on the ends of the iPhone 14 Pro Max will be round. The main camera will rise less above the back cover and a 48 megapixel sensor is promised as the main one. The novelties should work on a new chip made using a 4-nanometer process technology. But the appearance of the display fingerprint scanner in the iPhone is postponed until 2023.

Do not forget that these are early rumors, which in the end may never come true. At the moment, Apple itself does not know what the iPhone 14 will be. There may be several prototypes and ideas, but the final version will be approved no earlier than next year.

Source: phonearena