WhatsApp will soon be able to fully work on multiple devices at the same time

It has long been rumored that the WhatsApp developers are working on adding the ability to use the messenger on multiple devices at the same time. A fresh piece of information shows that the introduction of this feature is just around the corner. In addition, the launch of the iPad version of the application is approaching.

According to the latest data published by the WABetainfo resource, soon when WhatsApp is launched on the second mobile device, the application will be able to download all messages and other data from the server. This does not require the main device to be connected to the Internet. When you connect a second mobile device, WhatsApp immediately syncs your chat history.

The company is also working on another important feature – the ability to transfer chat history between Android and iOS devices. In addition, according to WABetainfo, a version of the messenger specially adapted for the iPad will finally be released in the near future. In the meantime, Apple tablets use the same version as the iPhone. Unfortunately, it is not yet known exactly when to expect the above-described innovations in WhatsApp.