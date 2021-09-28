Which players should have called Karpin to the qualification matches for the 2022 World Cup

Stanislav Kritsyuk (Zenit)

Kritsyuk is a pupil of the Krasnodar academy, for some time he was the main one in the team of bulls under the leadership of Oleg Kononov and was even called up by Leonid Slutsky to the Russian national team for one friendly match.

Then it seemed that everything was ahead in Kritsyuk’s career and over time he would replace Igor Akinfeev in the first position in the main team of the country, but the injury crossed out ambitious plans. In April 2017, the goalkeeper pulled his knee in the match against Rubin, knocking the ball out of the goal, and was unable to finish the season. A year later, when the Krasnodar Academy was already talking with might and main about the growing Matvey Safonov, Kritsyuk experienced a relapse of the injury. He had to put up with it and give up the leading position to a younger goalkeeper.

Kritsyuk left to play in Portugal, where he showed himself well. With the struggling for survival “Belenenses” the goalkeeper took the tenth place out of 18 in the standings, issued 11 crackers and conceded 27 goals in 27 matches (the fifth result in the championship). The Lisbon club avoided the struggle for survival largely due to the reliable actions of Kritsyuk. The strongest attack in the league, Porto, for example, did not manage to penetrate the Russian (no one else managed to keep their net clean in the matches with the dragons that season). Local journalists nicknamed the Russian goalkeeper “The Wall Man”.

The 30-year-old Kritsyuk impressed Zhil Vicente scouts with his goalkeeper exploits and soon moved to this club. In the 2021/22 season, he managed to play only four rounds for this team (since he was quickly bought by Zenit) and twice defended to zero.

According to statistics, the goalkeeper became the best player in Zhil Vicente, reflecting an average of 85.7% of shots on target (18 out of 21). Among colleagues in Primeira, according to the statistical portal WhoScored, the goalkeeper had the highest mark and a rating of 7.36.

Kritsyuk plays confidently with his feet (99 accurate passes) and is merciless on the outs. Thus, Porto’s defender Nanu once even lost consciousness after a collision with him.

Now the Russian has a wonderful goalkeeper age and extensive experience of playing in one of the top 5 leagues in Europe, which the other goalkeepers of Valery Karpin’s team do not have. He knows the intricacies of European football and is accustomed to a high pace. Returning to Russia, Kritsyuk easily sat Mikhail Kerzhakov on the Zenit bench, gained the trust of Sergei Semak and played the match against Chelsea with dignity. However, he has not yet received a call to the national team.

Daniil Utkin can score a goal from any distance but Stanislav Kritsyuk saved the net after a shot by Akhmat’s player How did you like the 1st game of the goalkeeper in Zenit’s starting 11? #RPL #Zenit #Kritsyuk pic.twitter.com/uaBdYYfqt5 – Russian Premier Liga (@premierliga_en) September 16, 2021

Anton Zinkovsky (“Wings of the Soviets”)

The current composition of the Samara team is made up of promising graduates of the Chertanovo Academy. The management of Krylia decided not to dwell only on the players and also invited the head coach of the Moscow team. As a result, a fighting team was formed, where future “compilations” continue to progress.

A year ago, 25-year-old Anton Zinkovsky, together with his teammates, beat FNL records and smashed opponents (he had ten goals scored on his account). This season, Krylya Sovetov returned to the main league of the country and are still stuck in 11th place. In almost every match, the Samarans concede first and are forced to recoup, although the general impression of the game among the fans remains pleasant.

In Igor Osinkin’s fast combinational football, Zinkovsky plays a decisive role, dispersing all dangerous attacks.

Last season, the midfielder was remembered for his daring style and feints. This year, he has an average of 3.2 attempts to beat an opponent per match. Samarets became more confident and actively uses dribbling. He moves smoothly with the ball and, in a good situation, can shoot at the goal, as in the 11th round of the RPL against Zenit. On average, a young winger checks goalkeepers 2.5 times per match.

However, in most cases, Zinkovskiy shoots from outside the penalty area and likes to experiment. The proof of this is the meeting with Rubin, where the midfielder made a spectacular goal pass with his heel to Ivan Sergeev.

Look at this pass by Zinkovsky! Sergeev had only to get into the gate. Combination “Wings” – easy pic.twitter.com/jdi9m1fs2w – MATCH PREMIER (@matchpremier) August 15, 2021

In terms of role and set of qualities, the pupil of “Chertanovo” is very similar to Alexander Golovin. He is also aimed at playing in the attack, has a good view of the field and gives cutting passes, bringing partners into a shock position. Despite the fact that the midfielder is responsible for the left flank in the team, in the match against Zenit Zinkovskiy found himself on the right edge, from where he managed to score and dispel the myths about his “one-leggedness”. Before that, the player performed his trademark technique, shaking up the opponents’ defense.

A long-awaited moment could come in Zinkovsky’s life: he was included in the expanded list of the national team for the October 2022 World Cup selection matches. However, Karpin struck him off the final list, so the talented midfielder’s debut will have to be postponed.

Zelimkhan Bakaev (Spartak)

The 25-year-old attacking midfielder showed his best game in the red-and-white lineup under Domenico Tedesco – before the pandemic, the footballer was the leader of the RPL in the number of assists, and his clever openings, along with the desire to beat the opponent one-on-one, made both fans and journalists admire them.

The coronavirus did not leave a trace of the former Bakaev – in the spring of 2021, the player lost his place at the base of Spartak, having failed to win the competition against Quincy Promes and Jordan Larsson, who had returned from Amsterdam, who really wanted to get into the final list of the Swedish national team players for Euro 2020.

After coming to the post of head coach Ruy Vitoria Bakaev began to appear more often in the starting lineup of Spartak, but he still has few effective actions – only two assists in nine games of the Russian championship. At the same time, this indicator is the best in the team – the red and white started the season so badly.

For the Russian national team, Zelimkhan succeeds in performing somewhat better. Karpin loves creative players, and also prefers to play pressure at the front gate. In these aspects, Zelimkhan is one of the best in the RPL. In addition, in the last game of the 2022 World Cup qualifying round against Malta, the midfielder managed to chalk up the goal that became his first in the national team jersey.