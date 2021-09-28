Who does Harry Potter star Emma Watson meet?

British actress, star of “Harry Potter” 31-year-old Emma Watson was spotted in the company of the wealthy heir to the Topshop trading empire – 28-year-old Brandon Green. The couple was spotted at the London airport.

They flew there in a private jet.

According to preliminary information, Green has long been courting Watson. The source claims that the actress is in love with the guy, but hides it.

“Emma spent a lot of time with Brandon. He is really kind to her. We are surprised that they are now together. Brandon and her ex – Leo – are very similar,” – said the insider.

By the way, before that, a celebrity met for two years with businessman Leo Robinton and there were rumors that the couple was planning to get married.

What is known about Brandon Green

Son of controversial Forbes billionaire, Arcadia Group owner Philip Green. Brandon’s father owned Topshop, Topman and Miss Selfridge clothing stores from 2002 to 2020. Greene was Chairman and CEO of Amber Day from 1988 to 1992. In 1999, he acquired Sears plc.

Briefly about the celebrity:

Emma Watson – British film actress and fashion model. She is widely known for her role as Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter films, in which she starred with Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint.

She also starred in such films as “It’s Good to Be Quiet”, “Beauty and the Beast”, “Elite Society”, “Little Women” and many others.

Previously, Watson’s chosen one was Leo Robinton, a 31-year-old businessman from Los Angeles. He worked for Agrios, which specializes in legal cannabis, as vice president of business development.

As OBOZREVATEL previously reported, the media reported that the popular British actress, the star of “Harry Potter” Emma Watson decided to leave the cinema for the sake of her beloved Leo Robinton.