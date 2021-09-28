Why did Bitfinex pay $ 23 million for an Ethereum transaction? | Blockchain24

On Monday, observant crypto users reported that Bitfinex paid one miner an astonishing $ 23 million to confirm an Ethereum transaction, which could potentially be the largest fee an ETH miner has ever received for verifying a block, the reasons for this remain pure speculation.

Relative to such a huge commission, the transfer itself was small. The crypto exchange sent $ 100,000 in its stable token, Tether (USDT). Therefore, the community believes that someone at Bitfinex made a very costly mistake. As you can see below, the transaction was included at block height 13307440.

With 898 confirmations at the time of writing, the fee is 7676.61 in Ethereum (ETH). A trader under the pseudonym Hsaka tracked transactions associated with the miner, and believes that this person may not be aware of a potential error that worked in his favor.

“The miner who mined the $ 23 million block seems to be continuing his periodic (most likely automated) transfers to Binance. I doubt he still knows about it. I would not discount his return of part of the fee (provided that he was warned about the events), ”said Hsaka.

At the time of writing, Bitfinex has not released a statement or comment regarding transaction fees. However, through its Twitter account, the exchange retweeted the statement from the DeversiFi (DVF) decentralized exchange.

DEX was one of the entities involved in the Ethereum transaction. They claimed that the hardware wallet of their main user interface had “erroneously high gas charges.”

“DeversiFi is currently investigating the cause to determine how this happened and will keep you informed. No customer funds are at risk on DeversiFi, and this is an internal problem that DeversiFi must address. Operations are not affected, ”added DeversiFi.

Largest transaction fee paid in Ethereum

According to their website, DeversiFi is a platform that makes it easier for its users to access DeFi. Through its interface, users can invest, trade and send transactions without “gas fees”.

The platform has a set of tools that are supposedly designed to improve DeFi performance, earn interest, and access other services. Their website also reveals that DeversiFi has partnered with Bitfinex, Ledger, DeFiance Capital, Consensys and others.

More may be revealed in a future report. Meanwhile, any scenario seems possible, even if it is a potential vulnerability.

Over the past month, the Ethereum network has recorded over $ 1,064,626,399 billion in total revenue, roughly 58 times the total revenue of Bitcoin.



Commission volumes for DeFi protocols and the Ethereum network itself, denominated in USD. Source: Crypto Gucci via Twitter

Issuing and trading non-fungible tokens (NFTs) is still one of the most lucrative use cases for Ethereum. In many cases, the NFT mania resulted in higher transaction fees and network congestion.

At the time of writing, ETH is trading at $ 3,053 with sideways movement on the daily chart.



ETH is moving sideways on the daily chart. Source: ETHUSD Tradingview