Why is the iPhone 13’s processor so slow?

Apple A15 is the fastest chip for smartphones and light tablets in the world. It is one and a half times faster than the fastest competing chip. It is faster than the company’s previous A-chip. I would not say that not much, but less than we are used to in recent years. By the way, what is being compared? The performance of the CPU chips. It is redundant. Reviews of the new iPhones point out year after year: performance has improved, but its gain is not felt. Performance will come in handy in a few years, when the load on the iPhone increases significantly. Is it worth spending so much effort and money on this race? Wouldn’t it be better to spend them on solving other problems? Leadership in the CPU race should be maintained, but nothing more. There are other tasks that are much more important.

Media publications about staff shortages in Apple’s processor division hurt the company. No, even if someone changed their mind about buying an iPhone 13 because of them, they still order more than a year ago. In the personnel services of the company rush. There are too many willing to apply their talent to Apple’s microelectronics division. There have always been a lot of them, now there are more of them than ever.

Chip development at Apple is fine, according to a former employee of the division who recently left Apple. The simultaneous departure of a large number of engineers and technical managers from the company was a hard blow and led to a crisis that was quickly overcome. He did not reveal a single secret, but chose to remain anonymous.

Differences between A15 and A14 processor

At first glance, the Apple A15 Bionic is almost identical to its predecessor. The central processor in both is 6-core. As in the A14: the A15 has two efficient cores (Avalanche, “avalanche”) and four energy efficient ones (Blizzard, “blizzard”). Almost the same peripheral modules. We do not have information about most of them, what has changed in them, we do not know. The neural processor unit (NPU) is still 16-core.

We don’t even know if the Apple A15s are manufactured with the same 5nm N5 technology as the Apple A14, or with the improved N5P. We’ll talk about the graphics processor in the Apple A15 a little later, it’s more complicated than usual. The Apple A15 has 15 trillion transistors, the Apple A14 has 11.8 trillion. The “same 16-core neural processor as in the Apple A14” performance in the Apple A15 is 15.8 trillion operations per second. In Apple A14, it is almost one and a half times less – 11 trillion operations per second.

The Apple A15 comes in at least two flavors. Perhaps even three. The iPhone 13 uses a 4-core graphics processing unit (GPU) chip, while the iPhone 13 Pro and iPad mini 6 use a 5-core chip. In the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro, the clock speed of the central processor (its productive cores) is 3.23 GHz, while in the iPad mini 6 it is reduced to 2.99 GHz. What for? There are many assumptions, but none of them seems plausible. Apple A15 with 4-core GPU and Apple A15 with 5-core GPU are different options, no doubt about it. Something similar, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, will be in the powerful M-chips (M1X?) Due to be unveiled this fall.

Are some experts sure? that the Apple A15 with a 5-core GPU and a lower clock speed of the central processor is a separate chip variant. I do not think so. A number of parameters for Apple chips are configurable externally. This is one way to optimize the chip to work with a specific device. It would be interesting to read the description of these settings and find out the limits of the adjustments, but alas, this is one of Apple’s secrets. Is it known? that you can control the clock speed of the central processor. Bringing it down from 3.23 GHz to 2.99 GHz is probably not difficult. I’m sure the “third option” is a regular chip with a 5-core GPU with a reduced clock speed.

Apple A15 vs Apple A14 comparison

Am I using the results for comparison? obtained in Geekbench 5 and Geekbench GPU. These are averaged data from several test series, which makes them more objective. In performance tests of one (productive) core, the iPhone 12 scored 1,591 points, the iPhone 13 – 1,721 points. In multi-core benchmarks, the Phone 12 scored 3,993 points, the iPhone 13 4,929 points. In machine learning benchmarks, the iPhone 12 scored 884 and the iPhone 13 924.

On Geekbench Compute GPU, all iPhone 12 models scored 9,468 on average, iPhone 13 with 4-core GPU scored 10,716, and iPhone 13 Pro with 5-core GPU got 14,490. Without performance information, iPhone mini A 6th generation comparison would be incomplete. The Mac mini 6 scored 1,587 points in single-core performance tests (slightly less than the iPhone 12), in multi-core performance tests – 4092 points (slightly more than the iPhone 12), and in Geekbench Compute GPU – 13,430 points.