why Semin left, whether Karpin will return, why everything is so bad, Rabiner’s material. Sport-Express

Columnist “SE” – about the situation in the club from Don.

Semina’s poker face should not be misleading

On Saturday afternoon, when it became known about the resignation of Yuri Semin from “Rostov”, I called Yuri Palych. Found him flying to Moscow from the Rostov airport. He was, of course, unhappy – what is there to be merry about – but not at all embittered and rather even philosophical. It didn’t work out. It happens. No claims to anyone.

What he said was no different globally from the published official information. Unless there was regret that he did not have the opportunity to spend the preseason. But he immediately emphasized – this is without any claims to Valery Karpin. It’s just that it is always easier for any coach to control the state of the players if he led them from the very beginning.

Then I remembered that one of the generally recognized crowns of Yuri Palych is a way out of the winter preseason. There, when there is time, he puts “physics” – God forbid everyone. But now he just didn’t work up to this point. And he didn’t have a summer preseason either. And he really failed to heal the team that had started the season badly on the move.

From answering the question, whose initiative was in parting, Semin left: what is the difference, they say, if you parted with the management of the club peacefully and calmly? We talked with the President (Artashes Harutyunyants) and came to a decision that suited both parties. And this is definitely not the end of a coach’s career. And he wishes the Rostovites only good luck, Rostov is an excellent football city, and all that. His predecessor approved the appointment of Zaur Tedeev – there are now many young people in the team, and who else should be in charge of them, if not the person who knows them best.

All this strongly reminded me of the story with the same quick departure of Semin from Anji after an excellent season at Mordovia. Suleiman Kerimov was then not the same as in the days of Roberto Carlos and Eto’o; he was already pulling the football strap with obvious reluctance, and this did not give him any preferences in Dagestan under another president. Spent Kerimov to a minimum. The flow was also how fast, so calm, without breaking the cymbals, and one never said a bad word about another. It just didn’t work out. And no war, as before with Smorodskaya or later with Kiknadze.

So it is here. When necessary, Yuri Palych turns on diplomacy, makes, as they say now, a poker face. And here it was impossible to break through.

But I understood that everything could not be so peaceful and calm there. Because coaches with such a name and authority as Semin’s are not removed after a month and a half and, in fact, for one defeat from “Chaika”. Especially from the club in which his predecessor worked for four years, that is, not inclined to waving the Cossack saber right and left. Something is wrong here.

Therefore, I decided not to limit myself to calling Semin alone. And a completely different picture emerged. Everything in Rostov is very bad on all fronts.

Of course, if it were not for “The Seagull”, Semin would have continued to work. But then everything came together. For Arutyunyants, this was a personal blow, because, according to my interlocutors, he has a special relationship with the owner of the Chaika. And it’s not about friendship at all. In “Rostov” they only rejoiced at the expulsion of the sand diggers to the PFL after the well-known story about the agreement with “Chernomorets”, perhaps even somehow throwing firewood into the fire. And now Arutyunyants’ club has lost to an opponent from the second division, which set fire to the fuse of the new Rostov revolution.

The next day, Semin was invited to the club, and there he and Arutyunyants had an explanation, which, if I understand correctly, went far beyond a single match. It is very likely that the president of the club has dotted all the i’s for the near future – the financial situation is difficult, there will be no intelligible transfers to the entrance in winter, you need to cope with the available modest resources.

No money, but you hold on

When Semin arrived in Rostov, I remember the situation seemed different. On the day of his arrival, he was then organized a meeting with the governor Vasily Golubev, he promised all kinds of help. Subsequently, it turned out that there was no help from the founder (regional administration), and the club, which is a public-private partnership, owes everyone who can and cannot.

As of today, Rostov paid the players’ salaries for the last time only a month ago, but it was half the salary for … June. There are lease debts for Rostov-Arena. But the most interesting thing is that, as I was told, Semin himself was never paid a dime during his work!

Of course, now it will happen. In accordance with the agreement of the parties, they will pay both him and his assistant Yuri Baturenko. If this does not happen, each of them will have every reason to apply to the Dispute Resolution Chamber. But the club is unlikely to bring it to this.

Although from what to pay – it is not entirely clear. Due to various financial violations, claims are constantly being made against the club, this stops the financial turnover, Rostov pays fines, the system starts, new violations immediately begin, and then in a circle. So they live.

In general, “there is no money, but you are holding on”, as Medvedev used to say, but not the same as the goalkeeper of Rostov.

Even the proceeds for the excellent (you can’t argue here) sales of more than half of the squad, headed by Shomurodov, do not save. And one and a half million euros did not help – that was the amount they called me – for Norman’s recent lease at Norwich. Perhaps they were covering some old debts, and any club needs a decent amount to live for a year. Which proves once again that it is not yet possible to exist normally in Russia only through the sale of footballers and commercial activities.

Karpin is unlikely to return, even if he does not succeed in the national team

Having given the key midfielder Norman and not taking anyone in return, Semin was frankly set up. He obviously went to the club with completely different promises.

The team after the departure of almost all experienced football players in Rostov is gone. Karpin, due to his many years of acquaintance with the players, could somehow still control the situation, and then recently he was getting worse and worse. It was even more difficult for Semin, and here, in addition, the team lost Norman, and no one was acquired in his place. The case smelled of kerosene.

At some point, it became clear that nothing but the struggle for survival, this “Rostov” does not shine. Expecting a miracle from the three-time champion of Russia and the champion of Ukraine that he would revive a dead team during the season was akin to Vitaly Mutko’s phrase to Hiddink after the second home draw in a row in the Euro 2008 qualifier: “You, Gus, are not a magician”.

And then “The Seagull” came in time. There is no doubt that this was a great personal disappointment for Palych as well. First, it deprived him of the theoretical chances of breaking the famous “age” record of Konstantin Beskov this season by winning the trophy this season. Secondly, the owner of six Russian Cups Semin has always appreciated character most of all in football players, and with The Seagull they showed something exactly the opposite. It was not without reason that even before this game, feeling how bad everything was, Semin took a step of despair and appointed 21-year-old Danil Glebov as captain. A man in character, but very young. Well at least he was not sent to Spartak.

Finally, thirdly, was it necessary for Semin in such an intra-club situation and after the weakening of the composition to put his reputation on the line? He never flew in Russian times (the only time it happened was in the USSR championship with Lokomotiv in 1989). That is why, I think, they were able to painlessly negotiate with Harutyunyants. Not only the president because of the “Chaika” and poor results in general, but also the coach because of the realization of the depth and irrevocability of the crisis of “Rostov” all this was no longer necessary.

I would put both of the last coaches leaving Rostov, even if they happened under completely different circumstances, on the same level.

The club, which took fifth place in the RPL a little over a year ago, then began the path to its current state, and Karpin, of course, saw this and understood everything. Many in Rostov believe that by accepting the proposal of the national team, and soon refusing to combine, he found the most cultural and technical way to get out of this trap. And he could not be uncivilized, since he has been closely associated with Harutyunyants for many years.

Karpin will not say anything bad about “Rostov” for this reason, and because his family still lives, and the child studies in this city. But from the national team, even if it does not work out there, I am sure he will not return to such a “Rostov”.

Semin has fewer constraining factors, but he is unlikely to go into conflict. If, of course, “Rostov” fulfills what is written in the contract.

The only thing that was possible under the circumstances after his resignation was the appointment of Tedeev, a person from the club system, for whom this is a huge promotion, a chance, and he will hardly set any conditions.

In this whole story I cannot understand one thing. As the leadership of “Rostov” had enough adventurism, knowing their situation, generally call Semin. At that moment, from a PR point of view, it was the right move – if Karpin leaves, replace him with a figure just as bright and discussed. But it was clear that the true state of affairs would be revealed quickly enough.

It is indicative, by the way, that after the home defeat from “Akhmat”, which happened after the departure of Semin, his name at the post-match press conference was under an unofficial ban. A well-known Rostov journalist asked Tedeev if he had consulted with Yuri Pavlovich in preparation for the match, one of the press service employees, who was instructed to conduct the press conference, blocked the question: “We ask only about the game!” Clarification of a colleague: “What is this about?” – was ignored.

Now the club may be closed tightly for information. But this is unlikely to help him. Everything suggests that Rostov, which recently was so outwardly prosperous and had a positive reputation, is heading for the abyss. And to save him from relegation can only be even greater problems for other clubs.

Or help from investors. Valery Karpin told SE for a couple of years that the financial blockade could kill the club. It looks like things are still there.