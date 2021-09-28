why the director of “Sambo-70” again spoke critically about Zagitova – RT in Russian

Director of the sports school “Sambo-70” Renat Laishev made an ambiguous statement about the skater Alina Zagitova. He explained that the choice of Evgenia Medvedeva as the host of the concert on the occasion of the anniversary of “Sambo-70” was due to the fact that she had better diction. In response, Zagitova published a video with the caption: “I am working on a” Moscow “speech.” Later, Laishev explained that he was guided by the best intentions: he wanted the Olympic champion to develop professionally.

Last weekend, fans of Alina Zagitova and Evgenia Medvedeva had another reason for controversy. The director of the Sambo-70 school, Renat Laishev, commented on the figure skaters, making a comparison not in favor of the Olympic champion. This is not the first time that criticism of Zagitova, who is acutely perceived by the army of her fans, slips in the statements of a sports functionary.

This time the festive concert dedicated to the 50th anniversary of “Sambo-70” served as the background for the gossip. It took place at the State Kremlin Palace on September 24 and brought together both students of the sports school and its eminent graduates. On the eve of the event, Laishev announced that Zagitova and Medvedeva would be the hosts of the concert.

“The whole team of our legendary Eteri Georgievna Tutberidze has been invited to the concert. And it will be led by Zagitova and Medvedeva together. Will there be Trusova? All the girls have been invited, but I can’t say specifically, ”Laishev told Sport-Express.

However, given the difficult relationship between the girls since the Games in Pyeongchang, such a development of events – the joint appearance of athletes in public – was hard to believe. As a result, Zagitova took a place in the auditorium, and Medvedeva held a concert with the ring announcer Alexander Bely, who usually works in martial arts competitions.

Later, Laishev explained why Zagitova was replaced by Bely, but his words could hardly please the fans of the 19-year-old athlete. The director of the sports school said that Alina’s speech was not well-delivered.

“Zagitova did not lead, because they decided that there should be a man and a woman. And Medvedeva’s diction is better than Zagitova’s. She is a Moscow girl. Everyone was very pleased. The concert itself was dynamic. Few people are lucky enough to bring so many people to the Kremlin square. We are very pleased with the concert, everyone took an oath of allegiance to their homeland. The atmosphere was very friendly, “Laishev told the Championship.

It is worth noting that Medvedev has really lived in Moscow all her life, with the exception of two years when she trained in Canada under the leadership of Brian Orser. Zagitova moved to the capital only in 2015, when she began to train at the Khrustalny skating rink under the leadership of Tutberidze.

Laishev’s words, as expected, aroused the indignation of Zagitova’s fans. On social networks and in comments to the news spread in the media, they expressed their outrage at the fact that the director of the sports school opposed the Olympic champion and her former rival and criticized Alina’s manner of speech.

Zagitova herself also did not disregard what happened. She posted on Instagram a video of her lesson on rhetoric, accompanied by the caption: “Working on a ‘Moscow’ speech.” In the near future, the athlete will begin filming her second season in the Ice Age show on Channel One, where she again has a leading role. Medvedeva will become a participant in the program.

Later, Laishev clarified his position: “I don’t know if she was offended or not. Understand, I do not wish evil: I want her to develop, because Alina will only get better from this. I, as a teacher, a teacher, you can talk about it. “

In 2020, Laishev was somewhat skeptical about Zagitova’s work on television. He noted that the skater does not keep herself relaxed enough in the frame. At the same time, the functionary expressed confidence that in the future she would still be able to make a career in journalism.

“I’ve watched almost all Ice Age issues. Yes, she has a little shyness, modesty, but everyone goes through it. The most important thing is that Alina has faith in herself, and there are no problems with that: she is an Olympic champion, a world and European champion. She proved everything to everyone. Why be ashamed of something? She is now studying at a higher education institution. I think Zagitova has everything ahead. Become a good journalist. In any case, we are calm for her: she will always earn money for a piece of bread, ”said Layshev.

Earlier, fans of Zagitova had serious concerns about the fact that the director of “Sambo-70” refers to one of the most famous graduates of her school without respect due to her status. A year ago, a small scandal erupted when only Medvedeva came to the celebration of the anniversary of the sports school, and Zagitova was absent. The Olympic champion then stated that she was not invited to the event.

Laishev replied that the school is not obliged to invite its current and former students to the holiday. He assured that he respects Zagitova as an athlete, but stressed that she did not deserve special treatment for herself.

“For me, as the head of the school, Alina is a student. This is the school she graduated from, and I shouldn’t call her or not. She must come, be in this native school, with her teachers, with her coaches. This is her business, I must not call her. Is she the queen of Chauntecleer, or what, so that I call her somewhere? ” – said the functionary.

“Maybe for Plushenko Zagitov someone, but for me she is a pupil of the Sambo-70 school, which we love, respect and are always glad to her – not only on the anniversary of the school. She should not have privileges and advantages. We must – let me bow down as a school director who is 60 years old. It doesn’t have to be this way! We are always glad to the students of our school, “Laishev said in a conversation with RIA Novosti.

Prior to that, the school director explained the absence of Zagitova at the event by her own employment due to filming in the “Ice Age”. At the same time, Laishev spoke very favorably about Medvedeva.

“I wanted them to lead the Ice Age together. I wanted Zhenya to return to Tutberidze, and she returned to Tutberidze. In general, our school is a fairy tale with a dream. Children should always believe in a dream, in magic, that everything will be fine … Medvedeva is a school graduate, one of the titled athletes, a symbol of courage, victory, universal charm and love of all teachers, all coaches, all children. She combines all the love of the school. There is also Alina, but she is busy. There is Lipnitskaya, there is a four-time world champion Mikhailin … You can list and enumerate, ”said Layshev.