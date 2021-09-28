Why Zhamnov instead of Znark? What’s happening?! Match TV explains the situation – 09/28/2021

The FHR Expert Council recommended Zhamnov for the post of head coach

Znarok and Valery Bragin will join the headquarters as consultants

Beijing 2022 Olympic Games 4-20 February

Of course, it all looks like a soap opera. Follow the plot.

On Friday, FHR President Vladislav Tretyak announced to two journalists that Oleg Znarok would become the head coach of the Russian national team at the Olympics.

But already on Monday, having arrived from a very important summit meeting, Tretyak did not confirm this appointment. And on Tuesday we saw the following news on the official website of the federation:

“Taking into account the importance of the upcoming Olympic Games in Beijing, the Russian Ice Hockey Federation decided to convene an expert council of authoritative representatives of ice hockey to agree on the candidacy of the head coach of the Russian national team. Boris Mikhailov, Olympic champion Valery Kamensky, Olympic champion Alexei Zhamnov, world champion, silver medalist and best player in the 1998 Olympic Games Pavel Bure.

After lengthy discussions by a majority vote, the council recommended the appointment of Alexei Zhamnov as the head coach of the Russian national team. “

“We hope for long-term cooperation with Zhamnov, it is important for us to think several cycles ahead. He knows how to build relationships with different generations of hockey players, is a strong strategist, motivator and psychologist. in particular, the participation of hockey players of the National Hockey League in the Olympic Games. It is important to note that there is no official decision on the participation of the NHL yet. As you know, it will be until January 10. Oleg Znarok and Valery Bragin will be included in the team’s headquarters as consultants, we thank them for agreeing to work in this position. These experienced specialists will help our team during the preparation and participation in the Olympics. “ Vladislav Tretyak FHR President

Valery Kamensky, member of the expert council at the FHR:

“The council had several candidates, including Aleksey Zhamnov and Oleg Znarok. After a long debate, the majority of the council members supported Zhamnov’s candidacy. Alexey Yuryevich has many years of experience in the headquarters of the national team, has a victorious experience in the Olympics in Korea, and perfectly understands the specifics of working with stars from the NHL. “

This will be the tandem Zhamnov – Znarok

What happened? And what does all this mean?

As far as I know, the federation planned to make Znarka the head coach. And he was even sent a contract to sign on six sheets.

True, in the first version of the contract, Oleg Valerievich’s old passport was hammered in. Then a new document was sent, and Znarok signed it. It didn’t drag out the process too much.

But there was still to be a signature on the part of the federation. And here the difficulties arose. Because besides FHR there are strong leaders. I will not name their names – they are known to those who follow hockey.

And then a heated argument arose. One opinion is offered by Oleg Znarok. The second opinion is that Igor Nikitin should be put on. The third opinion is that Sergei Fedorov should be the main one.

As a result, in order to find a compromise, they make Alexey Zhamnov, who was originally proposed as a second coach, as the head coach. Well, as Harijs Vitolinsh used to be under Znarka. Now Vitolins is coaching the Latvian national team, which has already qualified for Beijing.

And now it turns out that the tandem Znarok – Zhamnov is preserved, but Zhamnov will be the main one in it. The znarok will work on the bench, and his functions will remain in his work. That is, you cannot say that it was unhooked.

Who is more important: Anatoly Tarasov or Arkady Chernyshev? Historians still argue about this.

I still need to talk to Znark himself. But as I was told about his position, he himself is not against the role of the second coach in the national team.

Less responsibility, no need to go to press conferences. And the main thing is to work. In general, there is no conflict here. Moreover, Znarok and Zhamnov are friends.

Znarok will soon go to America

Who else will be included in the headquarters of the Russian national team?

Sergey Zubov – as planned for the role of a coach for defenders, he remains this figure.

The goalkeeper coach is still unknown, but I would not be surprised if Rashit Davydov returns. He has excellent contact with Andrei Vasilevsky, who even invited him to his party in Moscow on the occasion of winning the Stanley Cup.

Valery Bragin – Tretyak has already said that he will be a consultant at the headquarters.

Apparently, Bragin will also go to Beijing. In what role – we do not know yet. For example, at the 2011 World Cup he had the role of a scout looking at an opponent. And now Bragin appreciated that the powerful Canadian team in Kosice is playing in a cold palace, showing high speeds. But the palace in Bratislava is warmer, and this could play a role.

As a result, Bragin advised Bykov and Zakharkin that he needed to play defensively in the first half of the match, and raise the pace in the second. The Russian national team, who played indistinctly at the tournament, did just that, eventually turning 0: 1 into 2: 1 – and winning the quarterfinals.

This is a speech that Bragin in the headquarters of the Olympic team will be useful in any capacity.

Oleg Znarok will soon be going on a tour of North America, where he will meet with NHL players, watch them and attract them to the Russian national team.

I won’t be surprised if Znarok goes on this trip with Zhamnov.

And in November at the Karjala Cup, as I understand it, the Zhamnov – Znarok tandem will be lucky for the Russian national team, made up of KHL stars.