Will Zenit win their first victory in two years? The main intrigues of the Champions League tour :: Football :: RBC Sport

The UEFA Champions League group stage will continue on Tuesday and Wednesday with Matchday 2. Zenit may win its first Champions League win since 2019, Guardiola will face Messi at the new club, and Ukraine may come close to Russia in the UEFA coefficient table

Read us on News News

Photo: Catherine Ivill / Getty Images



Zenit needs a victory in a match with an outsider

The previous game against Chelsea caused a lot of positive responses to Sergei Semak. Zenit managed to adapt to the opponent and almost did not give the Londoners an opportunity to create pre-goal chances. But it is obvious that St. Petersburg will need to dominate with Malmö. In addition, the debut home game in this Champions League may interrupt Zenit’s eight-game streak without wins in the most prestigious European competition – the last victory of the Russian champions in the Champions League was in November 2019 against Lyon (2: 0 ).

Having successfully started this season, Zenit received various options for pressing the opponent using Azmun, Malcolm and Claudinho. The Brazilian newcomer stands out for his atypical football for the Russian spectator: constant dribbling, dribbling. In the game against Chelsea, these skills were difficult to demonstrate, but the meeting with the Swedish side is the perfect moment for the player.

Even after the draw for the Champions League group stage, it was obvious that Zenit would be guaranteed to fight for victory with only one team – Swedish Malmö. The minimal defeat at Stanford Bridge instills some confidence in Semak’s team, but do not underestimate the Scandinavian team. The Swedish club has made six European group stage appearances in the past 10 years. In qualifying, he managed to beat the Rangers under the leadership of Steven Gerrard and the Bulgarian Ludogorets. In the match of the first round of the Champions League, the Swedes met with Juventus, where they suffered a crushing defeat 0: 3, having conceded all three goals in the first half. The Swedish club hit 9 shots and posted 0.44 expected goals per game. In the game against Zenit, Malmo is expected to enter the game as number two and will act through counterattacks. Zenit has certain problems in the center of defense, especially against the background of the injured Lovren. Therefore, most likely, goalkeeper Stanislav Kritsyuk will not remain without work in this match.

The unsatisfactory performance of Russian clubs in European competition with each match lowers Russia lower and lower in the table of coefficients. In terms of points for the current season, the Russians are bypassed by teams from Lithuania, Esonia and Malta. The gap from Ukraine has narrowed to 442 points. In addition to Dynamo Kiev, Shakhtar Donetsk entered the Champions League group stage under the leadership of Roberto De Dzerbi, the former coach of Sassuolo. Against this background, it will be difficult for Russian clubs to compete with Ukrainian teams. The meeting at the Gazprom-Arena will be not only a decisive battle for entering the European spring, but also an absentee confrontation between Russia and Ukraine in the European Cup companies.

On Tuesday, Shakhtar Donetsk will play with Inter, and on Wednesday, Dynamo Kiev will face Bayern Munich. Ukrainian teams often presented surprises to European giants, but it will be extremely difficult to take points away from the champions of Italy and Germany.

In another match of the group Juventus will meet with Chelsea, they approached the match in a different state. Londoners are in the leading group of the Premier League and intend to fight for victory. The Italians are gradually gaining shape after an extremely unsuccessful start, but so far the team concedes in every championship match and achieves strong-willed victories with teams from the second half of Serie A.

Meeting of Guardiola and Messi

The centerpiece of the group stage is the Sheikh Derby between PSG and Manchester City, in which Pep Guardiola, who worked together at Barcelona, ​​and newcomer Lionel Messi, will meet.

“Messi is the type of player who speaks for himself on the pitch. What he has achieved in his career is exceptional. Hopefully tomorrow he will be able to play this match. Last season we met with the Parisians. It was a fantastic team, we had a tense game, but now they have Messi. PSG are our serious competitors, ”said Manchester City head coach Guardiola.

The Parisians in this meeting will not be helped by the Argentine striker Angel Di Maria. With a slight advantage in this meeting are the English side, but for Lionel Messi could be the first top-match in a PSG shirt. In the match against Club Brugge, the Argentinian struck many shots on goal, but failed to hit the target. Opening your own scoring in the Champions League for PSG against the team of a former coach is ideal for a six-time Golden Ball winner.

Ronaldo and Europa League winner

Last match, “Manchester United” sensationally lost to “Young Boys” (1: 2), conceding 90 minutes in the minority after the mistake of Jesse Lingard. In the last game of the Premier League at the last minute, one of the leaders of the team, Bruno Fernandes, missed a penalty against Aston Villa. The teams have already met each other in the Europa League final, and then the Red Devils lost on penalties. Ronaldo is in great shape, which he has already demonstrated in both the Premier League and the Champions League. Undoubtedly, the Portuguese will try to help the “mankunitsa” to take revenge for the May final of the LE, but the team of Unai Emery is able to take points from any team of the leading European championship. In the first match, Villarreal was sold by Atalanta Gasperini in a 2-2 draw

Milan without Ibrahimovic goes to visit Atlético

Liverpool almost made a remake of the 2005 Istanbul Champions League final against AC Milan last round, beating the Italians 3-2. Atletico drew 0-0 with Portuguese Porto. The Italians are now in great shape and are in second place in the Italian championship, and Atlético have not scored more than 2 goals since April. The main star of the “red-blacks” Zlatan Ibrahimovic will not be able to help the team due to the damage to the Achilles. Bookmakers give the advantage to Diego Simeone’s team, but Milan are able to take away three points from the champions of La Liga today.