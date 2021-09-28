Xbox Game Studios is 23 companies working on 40 games. All Products Coming to Xbox Game Pass

Over the weekend, the Xbox Game Studios portal was updated, so you can now see exactly what teams are working at Microsoft. The corporation now has 23 studios and 35 teams.

The following games have been announced:

Age of empires iv

As Dusk Falls

Avowed

Contraband

Crossfire x

Everwild

Fable

Forza horizon 5

Forza Motorsport

Ghostwire

Grounded

Halo infinite

Indian jones game

Perfect dark

Project: Mara

Redfall

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

Starfield

State of Decay 3

The Elder Scrolls 6

The insight project

The outer worlds 2

Not all of the products featured are developed by Xbox Game Studios, but these games are ordered or guaranteed by Microsoft for release on Xbox and PC.

16 more games are expected to be in development:

Alpha dog

Bethesda Studios (Fallout 5 / New Vegas 2)

Brandon Adler’s (Obsidian Project)

Compulsion (new IP)

Double Fine’s (new IP)

Gears 6

id Software (next project)

InXile (Project Cobalt) & (new RPG)

IO Interactive (Project Dragon)

Josh Sawyer’s Obsidian Project

MachineGame (Wolfenstein 3)

Mojang (2 new Minecraft games)

Oxide Games (Project Indus)

Roundhouse Games (Planet of the Apes)

The Coalition (small game on UE5)

Zenimax Online’s (new MMORPG)

All of the games listed will appear on Xbox Game Pass.

In recent years, Microsoft has made major acquisitions that should show strength in the current generation. Xbox Game Studios will release a lot of exciting games in the coming years.