Yana Batyrshina reacted to Slutskaya’s words about Kabaeva and Utyasheva

Silver medalist of the Olympic Games, multiple world champion in rhythmic gymnastics Yana Batyrshina commented on the words of the two-time world champion in figure skating Irina Slutskaya about the Olympic champion in rhythmic gymnastics Alina Kabaeva and two-time European champion Laysan Utyasheva…

Commenting on the referee scandal that deprived Dina Averina of the gold at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Utyasheva wrote: “In no case do I want to belittle the merits of Lina Ashram: the phenomenal ability to get together at the most crucial moment is your strong point … Bravo. For the first time in history, she snatched a victory for her country, did not flinch for a second ”.

Olympic champion Alina Kabaeva reacted to Utyasheva’s comment. “She didn’t“ snatch victory ”, it was just that our athlete was stupidly and unceremoniously deprived of the gold medal. And Ashram fought honestly and did her job the way she can, ”said the famous athlete. Slutskaya said that Utyasheva “should have behaved decently.”

“Everyone decides for himself what to say. I respect each of them.

Now Ira Slutskaya decided to speak out – her right, like Laysan and Alina, had a right to their words. I do not interfere with this process. I am not a direct participant in all this, but I am a mountain for Russian gymnastics, and when my opinion is asked, I answer. Here I do not want to judge who is right and who is wrong, and when it was necessary to speak and when it was not necessary.

They also reproach me for continuing to speak on this topic, although almost two months have passed since the Olympics; that I continue to insist on the need for the Russian side to defend its athletes. They urge you to forget – the job is done, the Olympics are over, and there is no way you can change the situation. To which I answer: I sincerely believe that Dina Averina won the Olympics, and if Russia fights for its athletes, then I will always support decisions to defend the interests of our athletes – it does not matter, gymnasts or anyone else. Some people are unhappy with this, they think it’s time to forget about it, and think that I attract interest to my person, catch the hype, “Gazeta.ru quotes Batyrshina.