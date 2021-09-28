Zenit – Malmö, September 29, 2021, forecast and bet on the Champions League match, where they will show, watch online

On September 29, the group stage match of the Champions League “Zenith” – “Malmo” will take place. The game starts at 19:45 Moscow time. Bookmakers have already given a forecast, they consider the hosts’ favorite: you can bet on Zenit’s victory in bookmakers with a coefficient of 1.60. The success of “Malmö” was estimated by the bookmakers with a coefficient of 5.95. They offer to bet on a draw for 4.30.

Odds of the bookmakers for the Champions League match Zenit – Malmo 09/29/2021

Bookmakers believe that the Champions League match Zenit – Malmö will be effective: total over 2.5 goals goes for 1.87, and total less than 2.5 goals – for 2.03. If the hosts score, odds 1.13 will play. The guests’ goal is available in bookmakers with odds of 1.68. They offer to bet on “both will score” for 1.94.

Zenit – Malmo: prediction and analysis of the Champions League match on September 29, 2021

The second round of the group stage will say a lot about the prospects of the only representative of Russia in the Champions League. Zenit lost 0-1 to Chelsea two weeks ago in England, although with a bit of luck it could have caught on to the points. There were moments. The fattest in the ending was not used by Artyom Dzyuba.





PSG – Manchester City. Lionel Messi will remain in the shadows. How many times

Londoners are on a fundamentally different level, there are no reasons for doubts about leaving the group. And in the third and fourth rounds, the charges of Sergei Semak are waiting for Juventus. Problematic, but gradually adding. In a month, the Italians, I think, will become even stronger.

In general, the situation is quite simple. The victory over Malmö will leave them in the fight for getting into the playoffs. If we manage to catch on with the Turin people, everything can work out. In the event of a draw in the second round, the chances will significantly decrease, and in case of defeat, even the third place will be a big question.

Meanwhile, the blue-white-blue have not known the taste of Champions League victories since November 2019. Then, within their native walls, they sorted out with Lyon (2: 0) thanks to goals from Artem Dziuba and Magomed Ozdoev. The previous European campaign turned into a nightmare, but now the situation looks positive.





Milan – Atlético. Diego Simeone and Luis Suarez on the brink of a nightmare

After all, “Zenith” has recently been happy. He performed well in London against the background of the current winner of the Champions League. And very nimble in the domestic arena. The first place in the RPL standings does not surprise anyone, in recent years we have got used to it.

It is the quality of football that pleases me. Petersburgers create moments with an amazing ease for the Russian championship. After the September international pause, three out of three possible victories were obtained, in all cases they played great. It went to Akhmat (3: 1), Rubin (3: 1) and Wings of the Soviets (2: 1).

The Brazilian landing is flourishing, Alexei Sutormin is great on the flank and realizes the 11-meter. Finally, Artyom Dziuba clearly got in shape. Three goals and two assists in three meetings are great statistics. It remains to transfer this splendor to the Champions League.





Borussia D – Sporting. Erling Holland is the best, but not the only one

Malmö is considered to be the undisputed outsider of the group, although not everything is so simple. The Scandinavians fully deserve a place in the Champions League. We qualified from the first round, dropping off the Rangers of Steven Gerrard and the Ludogorets along the way. In the Swedish championship they are in the top three, on Saturday they smashed Örebro with a score of 5: 1.

Sky blues try to play aggressive football and love pressure, which will complicate the task for the Russians. Another distinguishing feature is effective set pieces and several players with a long-range shot at once. They helped a lot in qualifying.

Here it should be added that Sergei Semak’s wards are conceding steadily. The arrival of Stanislav Kritsyuk did not change the situation. The goalkeeper, for example, could have helped out in the episode with the Krylia goal, but he pulled it twice in the remaining time. That is, moments have arisen and arise regularly.

We add that in ten official matches of the season, the reigning champions of Russia have played to zero only once – with CSKA (1: 0). And there they were close to a conceded goal. That is, it looks like you will have to score at least two times to win. A guest goal with odds of 1.68 is not a bad option.





Porto v Liverpool. Sergey Karasev will help Jurgen Klopp to show the class

And yet Zenit is very good in September. So good that one wants to believe in the end of the nightmarish results of Russian clubs in European competition. 1X + both will score in 2.25 – a bolder bet. We will risk playing P1 + total over 2.5 goals for 2.50. Looking forward to something like 2: 1 or 3: 1. When, if not now?

Forecast and bets on the Champions League match “Zenith” – “Malmo” September 29, 2021

Zenit is good in September. Nine points out of nine on the domestic arena, good football in London against the reigning Champions League winner. Malmö plays aggressively and loves pressure, scores a lot from set pieces. But the level of performers is clearly inferior. It seems that the first victory of the blue-white-blue in the Champions League since 2019 will still take place.

Bid: Zenit will win + total over 2.5 goals in 2.50.

Where will the Zenit – Malmo match be shown?