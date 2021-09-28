Zenit metro station will be completely closed on weekdays from October 1. There was little passenger traffic

The Zenit metro station at the stadium on Krestovsky Island, which was opened in the summer before Euro 2020, will be closed on weekdays on October 1. This was reported by the press service of the St. Petersburg metro.

The second station lobby will operate exclusively on weekends and holidays. During the days of sports and cultural events, two lobbies will open at once at the Gazprom Arena stadium.

As explained “Paper” in the press service of the St. Petersburg metro, there was a small passenger traffic at the station. According to Smolny, on average 300 thousand people visit the Zenit station per month, and 10 thousand every day. The indicators are lower for the Obukhovo station (about 270 thousand visits per month, 9 thousand per day), Shushar (241 thousand, 8 thousand) and Volkovskaya (171 thousand, 5 thousand).

For comparison: 2.1 million people use the Devyatkino metro station every month, and 70 thousand people use it every day.

The order to change the work of the Zenit station was issued by the city’s transport committee. “Paper” sent questions to the committee.